Cape Town surfer 'in good spirits' after being bitten by shark in Jeffreys Bay

Compiled by Jenna Verster
A Cape Town surfer was bitten by a shark while surfing in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: NSRI)
A 50-year-old man from Cape Town is in "good spirits and good care" after being bitten by a shark while surfing in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday afternoon, says the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

The man was bitten at surfing spot Supertubes at around 17:30.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said a bystander raised the alarm and was provided the access code to their shark bite kit at the beach.

"On arrival at the scene, NSRI medics assisted public members who had already applied trauma pads to a bite wound sustained by the surfer who was safe out of the water," added Lambinon.

"The patient, believed to be aged 50 from Cape Town, was in a stable condition and he was in good spirits."

ALSO READ | Shark attacks man while freediving at Eastern Cape beach

He said an eyewitness reported that fellow surfers, who initially retreated out of the water after being alerted about a shark incident, returned to the surf to fetch the man.

Paramedics took over with his care and he was then taken to hospital.

"The NSRI and Kouga Municipality are appealing to bathers, surfers and sea users in the area to be cautious following this incident."

On Monday, a man was airlifted to hospital after a shark attacked him while he was freediving at Mdumbi Beach, also in the Eastern Cape.


