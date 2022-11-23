35m ago

Cape Town taxi operators to return to work after 4 buses gutted in violent protests over 2 days

accreditation
Marvin Charles
  • The two-day strike by taxi operators in the Western Cape has ended, and operators are expected back at work on Wednesday. 
  • Taxi operators under the umbrella of the SA National Taxi Council embarked on the strike on Monday, which left thousands of commuters stranded.
  • The provincial government has urged national government to take over its Blue Dot Taxi Project because of severe financial constraints.

Taxi services are expected to resume in the Western Cape on Wednesday after taxi operators caused mayhem on the roads during a two-day strike that left thousands of commuters stranded.

The president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jacques Moolman, said the torching of buses during the strike highlighted the ongoing transport crisis in the Western Cape.

"It also illustrates the importance of public-private partnership in resolving key challenges currently retarding regional economic growth.

"A chamber business survey finalised earlier this year identified transport as the priority area requiring improvement. Almost one-third of all survey respondents ranked transport as the Western Cape's most significant challenge." 

Moolman added a key finding aptly illustrated this week's destruction of Golden Arrow and MyCiTi buses:

The unnecessary violence further destabilises a transport system already reeling from systemic challenges ranging from port bottlenecks to vandalism of the urban commuter rail infrastructure.

Moolman called for a special prosecuting unit to deal with attacks on transport infrastructure.

"Criminals are targeting buses and trains with seeming impunity, with the urban poor the most affected.

"However, we believe constructive dialogue is the only way to ensure a lasting solution with buy-in from all stakeholders. Overcoming the transport crisis would improve the Western Cape's competitiveness and allure for international investors," he said. 

READ | Cape taxi strike: Union won't back down as violence erupts

Taxi operators under the umbrella of the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) embarked on a strike on Monday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

The strike followed an announcement that the provincial government's Blue Dot pilot project would be terminated at the end of the month. 

In separate messages thanking commuters and taxi operators for their understanding, Santaco announced it was business as usual on Wednesday.

Golden Arrow bus services in Khayelitsha
Golden Arrow bus services in Khayelitsha waiting to be escorted by metro police amid taxi violence in the area.
News24 Bertram Malgas, News24

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said members of the Flying Squad arrested three suspects and confiscated 13 petrol bombs in Delft on Monday morning.

Potelwa added they pulled over a 15-seater vehicle and sedan.

"Thirteen petrol bombs were discovered, and the suspects were subsequently apprehended. The suspects, between the ages of 28 and 32, are alleged to have strong links to the taxi industry and expected to appear in court as soon as they are charged in terms of the Explosives Act." 

She added police officers, City of Cape Town law enforcement officials, and traffic services continued to maintain a strong presence at identified hotspots while the taxi strike was being monitored. 

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City's officers made several arrests on Monday. 

Three people were arrested for being in possession of petrol bombs, one was arrested for vehicle hijacking, one for possession of a firearm, and one for attempted murder. 

The mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, called on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to address the concerns of the taxi industry. 

"The City is of the view that the national Department of Transport should take the lead in devising a strategy for formalising and modernising the minibus-taxi industry; and secondly, that the national department should provide the funding for these efforts where they are implemented - be it on local or provincial level," he said.

Quintas added the City was doing all it could - given its mandate and financial resources - to support the minibus industry.

"However, it is the responsibility of the national Department of Transport to address the broader challenges faced by the industry." 

The provincial government has been urging the national Department of Transport to take over its Blue Dot Taxi Project because of severe financial constraints; it cannot continue with the incentive for taxi drivers to reward good driving behaviour. 

Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell told News24:

Blue Dot was a pilot project that the Western Cape government, in collaboration with the minibus taxi industry, launched 17 months ago. We have invested R215 million in this project.

"This can be a South African initiative, and for that reason, I have called on the national government to also come to the table. In order to roll this project out to 15 000 minibus taxis across the province, we simply cannot afford it, and that's why we need the national government to come to the party."

A spokesperson for Mbalula, Lwazi Khoza, told News24 the department simply could not take the project over. 

"According to the National Land Transport Act, provincial governments are the regulatory entities with regard to the operation of taxis. Having studied their constituents, they guide on ways best suited to address their respective challenges.

"The Western Cape government has been applauded for their Blue Dot programme, which they piloted last year; it is, however, unfortunate that a feasibility study prior could not detect potential funding shortfalls," she said. 

Khoza added the province should approach provincial treasury to attempt sourcing the necessary funds to continue with the project and address the grievances expressed by Santaco in the province.



