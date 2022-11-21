Cape Town taxi strike: Buses torched as violence escalates amid shutdown

The City of Cape Town threatened to impound taxis after a violent start to a taxi shutdown.

The City said three buses were torched and another nearly hijacked in Khayelitsha on Monday morning .

Golden Arrow said it was trying to continue with normal operations.

As alternative means of public transport like buses burn because of a violent taxi strike in parts of the Mother City on Monday, the City of Cape Town has warned that it will impound taxis.

According to the City of Cape Town, three buses – a MyCiTi and two Golden Arrow buses – were set alight during the strike action.

The City's safety and security mayco member JP Smith said another Golden Arrow bus was nearly hijacked, and one person was arrested.

The strike by members of the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) comes after the Western Cape government decided to cancel its Blue Dot Taxi Project.

The initiative was an incentive programme to reward improved driving and good passenger service by taxi operators. It went live on 15 May 2021, with the participation of approximately 800 minibus taxis across the Western Cape.

The project will officially be terminated at the end of this month.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said only one of their buses was torched at around 06:00.

The driver of this MyCity bus was allegedly forcefully removed from the bus by unknown persons and the bus set alight. #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/GKvNaJ60bt — MEC Daylin Mitchell (@mec_mitchell) November 21, 2022

"It's a very volatile situation. We are trying to operate as normal as possible, but it is a minute-to-minute situation. We are worried about our customers that need to get to work and matric learners who have exams. We are in constant contact with authorities," she said.



Smith said the City would impound taxis because of the violence.

He added:

We warned them in the past that if there is lawlessness, we will intensify operations. We will impound vehicles. We drew a line in Nyanga. The City will intensify its operations in Khayelitsha over the next few days, which may well lead to the impoundment of a significant number of taxis.

According to Smith, the taxi shutdown has mostly been felt in Khayelitsha, where Pama Road, Mongesi Road, Steve Biko Road and Japhta K Masemola Road have been affected.



There was also a small protest on Baden Powell Drive, which was quickly cleared.

"It has become the norm for certain role players within the public transport sector to attempt to destroy the competition and burn out competing public transport vehicles. The City's LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Programme) officers have now been deployed on Golden Arrow and MyCiTi buses around the area to ensure their safety," he added.



