Cape Town taxi strike: Contingency plans in place to prevent disruption to matric exams

Nicole McCain
Commuters and pupils are bracing for a major two-day taxi strike in Cape Town.
PHOTO: Bertram Malgas/News24
  • The Western Cape Education Department is bracing for disruptions amid a planned taxi strike.
  • The minibus taxi industry is expected to embark on a major strike for the next two days.
  • Thousands of matric pupils stand to be affected as they prepare to write life sciences and geography exams.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is bracing for disruptions amid a planned taxi strike on Monday and Tuesday.

The department said the strike was likely to affect thousands of matric pupils writing the "high enrolment subjects" of life sciences on Monday and geography on Tuesday.

More than 32 800 candidates are due to write exams on Monday, and 27 154 on Tuesday.

"The Western Cape Department of Education is taking steps to mitigate the impact of the transport strike. We have contacted all our exam centres regarding contingency plans, and sent every individual matric candidate an SMS, urging them to make alternative transport plans before Monday," said Education MEC David Maynier.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced a two-day strike in response to a decision by the Western Cape government to cancel its Blue Dot taxi project.

The project is an incentive programme to reward improved driving and good passenger service by taxi operators. It will be cancelled at the end of the month. The decision has been met with fierce opposition from the taxi industry.

Maynier said schools had put plans in place to assist candidates where they can, offering alternative transport and hostel facilities.

He said:

In addition, our districts have made contingency plans for matric candidates who are not able to reach their designated exam centre despite their best efforts. If this happens, we urge them to remain calm, and go to their nearest exam centre where they will be guided to ensure that they can write the exam.

The MEC added that the department would ensure that there would be enough exam papers, stationery, and invigilators at all venues.

Maynier urged the transport union to postpone the strike.

The Western Cape police and other law enforcement agencies have issued a "stern warning" to those embarking on the strike that authorities will be on high alert.

"The integrated law enforcement agencies remain on high alert in anticipation of scores of commuters that will be left stranded because of the taxi strike and will opt for other modes of transport."

"The police deployments will focus on possible disruptions and violence to alternative modes of transport at the disposal of commuters and road users, as well as other infrastructure," said police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa. 

Police, the City of Cape Town’s metro police, law enforcement officials, traffic services and security companies will be based at strategic positions, she added, and detectives will be on hand to investigate cases of public violence.

"A plea is hereby made to those who are planning to participate in the strike to operate within the parameters of the law. Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to take decisive action against those who transgress the law and infringe upon the rights of others," Potelwa added.

santacosapswcedcape townwestern capetransportprotestsservice deliveryeducation
