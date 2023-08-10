1h ago

Share

Cape Town taxi strike: Santaco distances itself from shutdown rumours as it considers City's proposal

accreditation
Storm Simpson
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Rumours of a shutdown are circulating on social media.
  • A voice note claims that no government institutions, except essential services, will be allowed to operate on Friday.
  • The SA National Taxi Council has denied any connection to the rumoured shutdown.

Rumours of a "total shutdown" are circulating on social media.

A voice note, which has been widely shared, claims that no government institutions, except essential services, will be allowed to operate on Friday, 11 August.

In some instances, the audio clip is being shared without context, with some people linking it to the ongoing taxi stayaway in the Western Cape.

The strike was due to end on Wednesday, but the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) extended it late on Wednesday night.

Santaco, in the Western Cape, has distanced itself from "all rumours, suggestions, voice notes and posts referring to a proposed national shutdown".

READ | British national shot in suspected taxi strike violence identified as top NHS surgeon

The council's officials met with representatives of the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government on Thursday afternoon, including the mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the premier, Alan Winde.

Hill-Lewis and Winde said they had tabled a "very reasonable" proposal, which they hoped Santaco's leaders would accept.

Santaco said it didn't want its members to be "confused or misled".

"We urge all our members not to be confused or misled by opportunistic elements that are trying to hijack our legitimate cause to further their own selfish interests," Santaco's Western Cape general secretary, Ryno Saaiers, told News24.

The man behind the shutdown voice note, Mncedisi Mbengo, was arrested in the Eastern Cape on Friday, 4 August, for failing to abide by a court order that prohibited him from inciting unlawful gatherings.

ALSO READ | 'It's a fight for our existence': No sign of taxi strike ending yet, as talks continue

The Eastern Cape's police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said Mbengo's voice note was allegedly sparked by President Cyril Ramaphosa's District Development Model imbizo in Tsomo on Friday.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, urged residents of Komani and surrounding areas to ignore the voice note and refrain from spreading misinformation.

"Spreading misleading and false information can have consequences. Information must always be verified before sharing it to avoid causing confusion, harm and unnecessary panic. Our goal is to ensure public safety, so I urge the communities to rely on accurate sources and refrain from participating in any stayaway," Mene said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
santacowestern capecape townviolencetaxi strike
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is one area that you think is key to unlocking the empowerment of South Africa women?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ensuring equal pay
17% - 573 votes
Putting an end to GBV
34% - 1135 votes
Boosting job creation
38% - 1283 votes
Easing the burden of care
5% - 180 votes
Upholding reproductive justice
6% - 186 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

08 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.75
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.83
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
20.65
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.29
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.7%
Platinum
911.11
+1.5%
Palladium
1,301.18
+4.1%
Gold
1,920.01
+0.3%
Silver
22.83
+0.7%
Brent Crude
87.55
+1.6%
Top 40
72,216
+1.2%
All Share
77,750
+1.2%
Resource 10
60,636
+1.0%
Industrial 25
108,144
+1.6%
Financial 15
17,412
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo