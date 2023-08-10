Cape Town taxi strike: Santaco distances itself from shutdown rumours as it considers City's proposal

Rumours of a shutdown are circulating on social media.

A voice note claims that no government institutions, except essential services, will be allowed to operate on Friday.

The SA National Taxi Council has denied any connection to the rumoured shutdown.

Rumours of a "total shutdown" are circulating on social media.

A voice note, which has been widely shared, claims that no government institutions, except essential services, will be allowed to operate on Friday, 11 August.

In some instances, the audio clip is being shared without context, with some people linking it to the ongoing taxi stayaway in the Western Cape.

The strike was due to end on Wednesday, but the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) extended it late on Wednesday night.

Santaco, in the Western Cape, has distanced itself from "all rumours, suggestions, voice notes and posts referring to a proposed national shutdown".

READ | British national shot in suspected taxi strike violence identified as top NHS surgeon

The council's officials met with representatives of the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government on Thursday afternoon, including the mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the premier, Alan Winde.

Hill-Lewis and Winde said they had tabled a "very reasonable" proposal, which they hoped Santaco's leaders would accept.

?? Update following engagements with the taxi association - Thursday, 10 August 2023. pic.twitter.com/WB6DvMLAKM — Premier Alan Winde ???? (@alanwinde) August 10, 2023

Santaco said it didn't want its members to be "confused or misled".

"We urge all our members not to be confused or misled by opportunistic elements that are trying to hijack our legitimate cause to further their own selfish interests," Santaco's Western Cape general secretary, Ryno Saaiers, told News24.

The man behind the shutdown voice note, Mncedisi Mbengo, was arrested in the Eastern Cape on Friday, 4 August, for failing to abide by a court order that prohibited him from inciting unlawful gatherings.

ALSO READ | 'It's a fight for our existence': No sign of taxi strike ending yet, as talks continue

The Eastern Cape's police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said Mbengo's voice note was allegedly sparked by President Cyril Ramaphosa's District Development Model imbizo in Tsomo on Friday.

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, urged residents of Komani and surrounding areas to ignore the voice note and refrain from spreading misinformation.

"Spreading misleading and false information can have consequences. Information must always be verified before sharing it to avoid causing confusion, harm and unnecessary panic. Our goal is to ensure public safety, so I urge the communities to rely on accurate sources and refrain from participating in any stayaway," Mene said.