Cape Town taxi strike: Western Cape govt to pursue legal action, says Premier Winde

The Western Cape government will seek an interdict against striking taxi operators.

Premier Alan Winde chaired a special cabinet meeting on Monday morning.

He said negotiations were unlikely to proceed amid the violence.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government is pursuing legal action and an interdict against striking taxi operators, along with the City of Cape Town.

The taxi operators have been protesting since Thursday, with widespread torching of buses and City resources.

On Monday, Winde chaired a special cabinet meeting to discuss the ongoing taxi strike and report back on the various engagements and interventions since the beginning of the strike.

He said that despite the "urgent negotiations" since Thursday, there was still no resolution.

"I am angry that as a result of the strike, residents have been unable to get home to their families or to work, school, shops, clinics and other critical sites. Many government services, including health and social development, are having to close facilities and are unable to provide desperately needed services to our communities," he said.

"Our schooling system is also being affected. This is not acceptable."

On Sunday, Golden Arrow Bus Services was granted an interdict by the Western Cape High Court against the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and its affiliates. Winde said the provincial government would also be "pursuing legal action".

Winde welcomed the Santaco in the Western Cape's condemnation of the violence, but said he remained "deeply concerned".

"The ongoing violence is making it very difficult for negotiations to proceed. We are a government that stands for the rule of law. A withdrawal of services is an important constitutional right, but violence, intimidation and destruction of property are not," he said.



"This is non-negotiable. We want to bring all stakeholders back to the negotiations, but this has to be in an environment of calm. We must also not allow this issue to be politicised as this will only further complicate matters."

Winde added that his cabinet would continue to meet daily.



