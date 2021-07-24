40m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town taxi violence: City businesses put staff up in hotels

accreditation
Liezl Human
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town Station Deck was mostly abandoned at 17:00 on Tuesday.
Cape Town Station Deck was mostly abandoned at 17:00 on Tuesday.
Ashraf Hendricks

In an effort to keep their doors open and their workers safe from warring taxi associations, some Cape Town businesses have started putting their staff up in accommodation close to their premises, GroundUp reported.

In the midst of the paralysis of Cape Town’s public transport, Clarke’s Bar & Dining Room on Bree Street in the city centre was closed for two full days and two half-days.

Owner Lyndall Maunder told GroundUp they then decided to book over a dozen staff members into a nearby hotel.

She said that they noticed other businesses doing this and the “penny dropped”.

She said:

We organised it within a couple of hours and moved the staff into the city.

Maunder said they started on Wednesday and are busy getting more staff to stay in the city.

Maunder said that the cost to her restaurant of the taxi violence has been massive, and that the restaurant was already struggling before the violence broke out.

READ | Paarl to Bellville taxi route suspended over deadly rivalry

Now, she is worried about how long it will continue. “We can’t pull these people away from their families for so long,” she said.

Felix Zimba, a staff member of Vamp, a furniture manufacturer and retailer, was booked into a backpackers close to the factory in Woodstock earlier this week, along with some of his colleagues.

Zimba, who lives in Samora Machel, Mitchells Plain (about 19km from Woodstock), said that before he moved into the backpackers, it was a very stressful experience thinking about how he was going to get to work and back home each day.

“This is a very big challenge to us as workers,” said Zimba. “

We just hope that this thing can come to an end. Because if it’s going to continue like this we’re going to suffer again this coming month,” he said.

But he’s grateful for the chance to lodge close to work, because friends of his, employed elsewhere, have lost their jobs because they couldn’t pitch up for work.

Vamp owner Paula van Niekerk said that before they booked staff into the backpackers on Wednesday, there were a couple of days where no staff came into work.

PICS | SANDF touches down in Cape Town to prevent flare-up of violence

“It wasn’t worth anybody’s safety,” she said.

She said that the Covid-19 pandemic, the unrest in Gauteng and Durban, and now the taxi violence were all taking their toll on business operations. While they have a lot of orders, they are now stretched to fulfil them.

Van Niekerk said that they have told staff who can’t come in to work due to family commitments that they should stay home until it is safe. The workers are still getting paid, she said.

“Our production has basically come to a halt,” she said. “We are very behind, which is difficult when we’re just trying to get back on our feet again. But for now, they are just taking things day-by-day.”

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towntrafficcrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 3293 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 329 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 1750 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

43m ago

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.48
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,802.28
0.0%
Silver
25.18
0.0%
Palladium
2,675.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,064.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,933
+1.0%
All Share
68,064
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,904
+1.5%
Industrial 25
89,442
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,820
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA rowers have disappointing start but progress to repechage in Tokyo

3h ago

SA rowers have disappointing start but progress to repechage in Tokyo
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 1 in full swing with a few South Africans in action

8h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 1 in full swing with a few South Africans in action
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul
GALLERY | Fireworks, Osaka and Team SA: 15 pictures from Tokyo Olympics opening...

23 Jul

GALLERY | Fireworks, Osaka and Team SA: 15 pictures from Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Naomi Osaka lights Tokyo Olympics cauldron in 'eerily empty' stadium

23 Jul

Naomi Osaka lights Tokyo Olympics cauldron in 'eerily empty' stadium
PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics...

23 Jul

PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to...

23 Jul

'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to be fearless'
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud
No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa

23 Jul

No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa
New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory

22 Jul

New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory
Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'

22 Jul

Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'
South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'

22 Jul

South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker

22 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker
SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener

22 Jul

SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener
Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible

22 Jul

Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible
Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony

22 Jul

Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually

22 Jul

Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually
Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash

22 Jul

Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash
Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill

22 Jul

Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo