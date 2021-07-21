48m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town taxi violence: 'Silence the guns for the sake of our lives' - Khayelitsha Forum chair

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • KDF says the first step to resolving the violent taxi route dispute is for the warring associations to "stop shooting at people".
  • Fikile Mbalula indicated there was "light at the end of the tunnel in terms of finding a resolution".
  • Zizi Kodwa maintains the organisations need to "find one another" because poor commuters are suffering.

The only people benefitting from a bloody taxi dispute gripping the Western Cape are the hitmen carrying out the violence, according to Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairperson Ndithini Tyhido.

Tyhido said local forums from Nyanga, Gugulethu, Philippi and Langa have been urged to convene meetings with the warring Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and Congress of Democratic Taxi Association "for one thing and one thing only – silencing the guns for the sake of our lives".

By Tuesday, no resolution over routes had been reached after discussions with various stakeholders, which include Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and taxi bosses from the associations.

READ | Mbalula slams recent Cape Town taxi violence as 'disappointing'

As a result of the dispute, thousands of commuters have been forced to make alternative transport arrangements.

"Whatever may have been a dispute can still be resolved, but only after the associations stop shooting at people," Tyhido said on the sidelines during a visit by Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa to the area.

"Only the hitman, inkabi, are benefitting from the mayhem and the violence, because a reasonable taxi person - a business person who runs a taxi business - can only benefit when it is run under a peaceful and sustainable manner. The only ones who benefit from what is happening now are hired guns."


Kodwa said engagements between the government and the associations were ongoing, and it was "quite important to allow them space".

READ | Is the plan to ban gun sales for self-defence illegal? 5 questions with a public law expert

He added that Mbalula had indicated there was "light at the end of the tunnel in terms of finding a resolution".

"The only solution [is] to sit around a table and resolve whatever issues [there are]. And, of course, working with government in terms as a regulator, it will be important that, sooner or later, we must find a solution to this matter," he said.

Kodwa maintained that the organisations needed to "find one another" because poor commuters, who made use of their service, were suffering.

Tool

Guns in the wrong hands created "bubbles and persistence of violence", which "cannot be a tool of resolving whatever differences that may exist", he added.

zizi kodwa
Zizi Kodwa engages with community members.

"We'll find a solution that is able to stabilise [the situation]. It's a very important industry - it's a mover of millions and millions of people a day."

Kodwa, who was in Khayelitsha to laud the effort of locals in protecting their local shopping centres, amid fears of unrest spreading to the province, reiterated President Cyril Ramaphosa's labelling of the recent violence as an "insurrection".

"There's only one government position … and that position was articulated in public by the president, the commander-in-chief," he said.

"Of course, we admit and say [we] could have done better. But, with events of this nature, you can only build on it and say that, in future, you're much, much better ready to deal with such instances."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zizi kodwacape townwestern capecrime
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
21% - 611 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 926 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
48% - 1430 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.64
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.25
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,810.15
-0.2%
Silver
24.94
-1.0%
Palladium
2,644.00
+1.9%
Platinum
1,070.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
68.62
-6.8%
Top 40
59,668
+1.5%
All Share
65,725
+1.4%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.6%
Industrial 25
86,286
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,526
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Bliztboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends

20 Jul

Bliztboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover

20 Jul

'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': Olympic motto gets Covid-era makeover
Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games

20 Jul

Olympics chief admits 'sleepless nights' over troubled Tokyo Games
Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback

19 Jul

Stick '100% convinced' that Blitzboks can claim gold despite Powell setback
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'

19 Jul

Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test

18 Jul

Powell to miss Olympic Rugby Sevens tournament after positive test
US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

18 Jul

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive
Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury

18 Jul

Wimbledon finalist Berrettini out of Tokyo Olympics with injury
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in...

18 Jul

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan
Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics

18 Jul

Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics
Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics

18 Jul

Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics
WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact

17 Jul

WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

17 Jul

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

17 Jul

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo