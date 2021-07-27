Cape Town taxi war 'stabilised' since route closed to CATA and Codeta

The situation on Cape Town's disputed taxi route appears to have stabilised after a disputed route was closed.

Arbitration between CATA and Codeta continues with alternative bus and train services laid on.

Premier Alan Winde called on the associations to avoid settling business disputes with guns.

The situation on Cape Town's disputed Paarl to Cape Town taxi route appears to have stabilised after it was closed to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) following a vicious cycle of shootings.



"I must say since yesterday, it has been calm," said Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile on Tuesday.

The route was closed on Monday after mediation between CATA and Codeta, which each claims the right to it.

Eight taxis were impounded on Monday and Tuesday for trying to operate on the route.

Eighty-three people were killed in the dispute this year - 24 from 1 July alone.

More than 20 people have been arrested, including one operator on Monday morning following a tip-off that was relayed to the police's special taxi violence task team that was formed in April.



The crisis led to the SA National Defence Force, the police, traffic police and City of Cape Town law enforcement agencies undertaking a massive operation to patrol hot spots as alternative services were brought online from Monday to replace the grounded taxis.

Metrorail increased its shuttle services, and more than 1 000 Golden Arrow buses fanned out to help.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Department of Transport said it had tried everything to avoid closing the route.



Agreement

It offered mediation, provided a venue, gave the operators notice it would be closed if they did not come an agreement.

Since closing the route, the department suspended its funding to CATA and Codeta as well as their umbrella body, the SA National Taxi Council, because of the violence.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said the department was also working on applying to a court for a declaratory order, defining what a route and what a mother body are.

There have been extensive consultations involving Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and the SA Federation of Trade Unions' Zwelinzima Vavi have also tried to help. Churches have gathered in prayer for the associations to find a resolution.

Last week, one of the sticking points was that it would be "war" if CATA entered Codeta's rank in Mbwekweni, Paarl.

The dispute is understood to include old grudges between associations, new associations being forced to join one of the mother bodies and to pay protection fees, and some "floor crossing" between associations with routes moving with the floor crosser.



According to a commission of inquiry headed by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, Codeta was established in 1991 by the Western Cape Black Taxi Association and Langa, Gugulethu and Nyanga Taxi Association in the aftermath of a taxi war between the two.

Position

It was meant to minimise rivalry and violence and create a better bargaining position for operators.

However, there were accusations of misappropriation of funds and a breakaway group, CATA, was formed in 1993.

The two associations have been at loggerheads ever since, even going so far as raising suspicions that political affiliation may be an advantage for certain operators.

A 1996 agreement divided routes and was made an order of the court.

However, there has been a constant battle between associations over routes and whether they can do a direct commute or whether they are forced to stop at a transit point.

Gentleman's agreements fall apart regularly, and the violence has continued. Mitchell said he hoped the dispute could be settled once and for all in arbitration, since the taxis formed part of integrated transport plans.

Meanwhile, the alternative services and policing of hot spots will continue.

A situation report is updated daily by the department.

"Alternative transport is available until every stranded commuter is transported to and from work," said Mitchell.

He added he would examine suggestions put forward by Holomisa and Vavi.