55m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town taxi war 'stabilised' since route closed to CATA and Codeta

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The taxi dispute is said to have stabilised.
The taxi dispute is said to have stabilised.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • The situation on Cape Town's disputed taxi route appears to have stabilised after a disputed route was closed. 
  • Arbitration between CATA and Codeta continues with alternative bus and train services laid on. 
  • Premier Alan Winde called on the associations to avoid settling business disputes with guns. 

The situation on Cape Town's disputed Paarl to Cape Town taxi route appears to have stabilised after it was closed to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) following a vicious cycle of shootings.

"I must say since yesterday, it has been calm," said Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile on Tuesday. 

The route was closed on Monday after mediation between CATA and Codeta, which each claims the right to it. 

Eight taxis were impounded on Monday and Tuesday for trying to operate on the route.

Eighty-three people were killed in the dispute this year - 24 from 1 July alone. 

READ | Cape Town commuters stranded amid taxi violence

More than 20 people have been arrested, including one operator on Monday morning following a tip-off that was relayed to the police's special taxi violence task team that was formed in April.

The crisis led to the SA National Defence Force, the police, traffic police and City of Cape Town law enforcement agencies undertaking a massive operation to patrol hot spots as alternative services were brought online from Monday to replace the grounded taxis. 

Metrorail increased its shuttle services, and more than 1 000 Golden Arrow buses fanned out to help. 

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 22: Soldiers from S
Soldiers and police officers patrol Khayelitsha taxi violence hot spots on 22 July 22.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Department of Transport said it had tried everything to avoid closing the route. 

Agreement

It offered mediation, provided a venue, gave the operators notice it would be closed if they did not come an agreement. 

Since closing the route, the department suspended its funding to CATA and Codeta as well as their umbrella body, the SA National Taxi Council, because of the violence. 

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said the department was also working on applying to a court for a declaratory order, defining what a route and what a mother body are.

There have been extensive consultations involving Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. 

READ | More than 1 000 Golden Arrow buses out to help during Cape Town taxi crisis

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and the SA Federation of Trade Unions' Zwelinzima Vavi have also tried to help. Churches have gathered in prayer for the associations to find a resolution. 

Last week, one of the sticking points was that it would be "war" if CATA entered Codeta's rank in Mbwekweni, Paarl. 

olden Arrow buses stopped alongside the N2 at Borc
Commuters wait in the rain during a taxi dispute last week.

The dispute is understood to include old grudges between associations, new associations being forced to join one of the mother bodies and to pay protection fees, and some "floor crossing" between associations with routes moving with the floor crosser. 

According to a commission of inquiry headed by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, Codeta was established in 1991 by the Western Cape Black Taxi Association and Langa, Gugulethu and Nyanga Taxi Association in the aftermath of a taxi war between the two.  

Position

It was meant to minimise rivalry and violence and create a better bargaining position for operators. 

However, there were accusations of misappropriation of funds and a breakaway group, CATA, was formed in 1993.

The two associations have been at loggerheads ever since, even going so far as raising suspicions that political affiliation may be an advantage for certain operators. 

A 1996 agreement divided routes and was made an order of the court.

However, there has been a constant battle between associations over routes and whether they can do a direct commute or whether they are forced to stop at a transit point.

Gentleman's agreements fall apart regularly, and the violence has continued. Mitchell said he hoped the dispute could be settled once and for all in arbitration, since the taxis formed part of integrated transport plans. 

Meanwhile, the alternative services and policing of hot spots will continue.

A situation report is updated daily by the department.

"Alternative transport is available until every stranded commuter is transported to and from work," said Mitchell. 

He added he would examine suggestions put forward by Holomisa and Vavi. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towntrafficcrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
53% - 2452 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
29% - 1363 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
18% - 831 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.82
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.58
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.54
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Gold
1,798.74
+0.1%
Silver
24.53
-2.6%
Palladium
2,600.35
-2.4%
Platinum
1,050.97
-2.0%
Brent Crude
74.50
+0.5%
Top 40
61,208
-1.2%
All Share
67,341
-1.0%
Resource 10
69,361
-0.0%
Industrial 25
84,962
-2.6%
Financial 15
12,794
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

8h ago

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Biles says 'mental health' concerns led to Olympic final withdrawal

1h ago

Biles says 'mental health' concerns led to Olympic final withdrawal
SA's silver surfer Buitendag confirms retirement after Tokyo heroics: 'I went out...

5h ago

SA's silver surfer Buitendag confirms retirement after Tokyo heroics: 'I went out with a bang'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Blitzboks dumped out as SA celebrates Schoenmaker,...

3h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Blitzboks dumped out as SA celebrates Schoenmaker, Buitendag
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Biles' Olympics in doubt as 'medical issue' forces shock exit

2h ago

Biles' Olympics in doubt as 'medical issue' forces shock exit
'We've let ourselves down' - Blitzbok captain Siviwe Soyizwapi

3h ago

'We've let ourselves down' - Blitzbok captain Siviwe Soyizwapi
Olympic heartbreak for SA as Blitzboks stunned by depleted Argentina

6h ago

Olympic heartbreak for SA as Blitzboks stunned by depleted Argentina
Le Clos hails 'phenomenal' Schoenmaker after silver medal: 'She deserves all the...

6h ago

Le Clos hails 'phenomenal' Schoenmaker after silver medal: 'She deserves all the credit'
SA sports community celebrates Schoenmaker's landmark silver medal: 'Keep flying...

6h ago

SA sports community celebrates Schoenmaker's landmark silver medal: 'Keep flying the SA flag'
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Surfer Bianca Buitendag wins Olympic silver as Team SA finds joy in Tokyo

8h ago

Surfer Bianca Buitendag wins Olympic silver as Team SA finds joy in Tokyo
'This one sucks' - tennis star Osaka suffers home Olympic shock

10h ago

'This one sucks' - tennis star Osaka suffers home Olympic shock
Schoenmaker hopes Olympic silver brings SA some joy: 'I couldn't give any more'

10h ago

Schoenmaker hopes Olympic silver brings SA some joy: 'I couldn't give any more'
Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo

11h ago

Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo
Blitzboks beat USA to win pool, book Olympics quarter-final date with Argentina

11h ago

Blitzboks beat USA to win pool, book Olympics quarter-final date with Argentina
Le Clos bounces back from shaky start in Tokyo, rockets into 200m butterfly final

11h ago

Le Clos bounces back from shaky start in Tokyo, rockets into 200m butterfly final
Tatjana Schoenmaker storms to silver in 100m breaststroke as SA wins first medal...

12h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker storms to silver in 100m breaststroke as SA wins first medal in Tokyo
Henri Schoeman's injury heartache in Tokyo: 'He did everything he could'

26 Jul

Henri Schoeman's injury heartache in Tokyo: 'He did everything he could'
Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo

26 Jul

Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo
'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very...

26 Jul

'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very confident'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo