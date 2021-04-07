Cape Town teen hit by stray bullet while playing soccer

The 13-year-old Cape Town boy was struck in the spine while he was playing soccer.

The Hanover Community Policing Forum said it was still unclear if the shooting was gang related.

Philippi police are investigating an attempted murder case.

A 13-year-old boy is in hospital after a stray bullet struck his spinal cord while he was playing soccer on Monday.

Declyn Wippenaar was apparently playing a tournament at 16:30 at a farm in Olieboom Road in Philippi on Monday when he was shot.

According to the Hanover Community Policing Forum (CPF), it is unclear whether the shooting was gang related or not.

"He might have been caught in the crossfire, but we assume that was gang related", CPF coordinator Yaseen Johaar said.

Johaar said that the shooter had allegedly been firing shots into the air when Wippenaar was hit.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said that Wippenaar had sustained a single gunshot wound to his back.

He was rushed to the hospital.

"According to our statistics, in the past two months, we have recorded shootings in the area every single day," Johaar said.

He added that they were concerned about the shootings which had become a norm in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mveleli Kedama on 021 690 1517 or 073 586 2119.