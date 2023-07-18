1h ago

Cape Town teen shot dead hours before schools reopen

Lisalee Solomons
A Cape Town teen was shot dead hours before schools reopened.
  • A 14-year-old girl was shot dead in Eerste River, Cape Town, on Monday.
  • The Anti-Gang Unit has taken over the investigation.
  • Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Tuesday. 

Western Cape police have arrested a 14-year-old boy for the murder of a teenage girl who was shot dead on Monday afternoon in Budhi Crescent, New Forest Village, Eerste River. 

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday. 

"He will appear in court once charged," said Van Wyk.  

Police said the victim, 14, was shot shortly after 13:00 on Monday when a gunman opened fire, fatally hitting the girl.

"Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for this shooting incident is unknown," added Van Wyk. 

The case was transferred to the Anti-Gang Unit for further investigation.

"Anti-Gang Unit detectives investigating the murder and gang operational teams are since last night [Monday] in the area busy with tracing operations," Van Wyk said.

Eerste River community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Hubert Kemp said the victim was from Mitchells Plain and was visiting her aunt when she was shot. 

Kemp said:

From what we understand, there was a young man who was pursuing her and insisted she be his girlfriend. When she declined his offer he shot her dead in the street.

"It is shocking what transpired in the area. This is behaviour the CPF condemns in the strongest terms," he added. 

The police urged anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

