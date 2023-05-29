1h ago

Cape Town triple murder: 3-year-old boy among the dead

Lisalee Solomons
A 3-year-old was among three people killed in Cape Town.
A 3-year-old was among three people killed in Cape Town.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • Police are investigating the fatal shooting of three people in Samora Machel in Cape Town over the weekend.
  • A three-year-old boy was among those killed on Saturday night. 
  • According to the community policing forum, the gunman had been looking for the child's father.

Western Cape police are investigating the fatal shootings of three people, one of whom was a three-year-old boy, in Samora Machel, Cape Town, at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said police responded to the crime scene in Kosovo just after 19:00 on Saturday, where the bodies of a 43-year-old woman, her three-year-old son and a 38-year-old man were discovered.

"All three victims had been shot. The motive for the triple murder is yet to be established," Traut added.

The Samora Machel community policing forum (CPF) condemned the "horrific" killings.

CPF spokesperson Bongani Maqungwana said a man came into the family house looking for the father of the child.

"He was told that the father was not home and then the man left," he said.

According to Maqungwana, the man returned to the house within minutes and shot at the three people who were there.

"There were three fatalities. The woman of the house, a boy child and a neighbour who was there with his wife."

The neighbour's wife survived because the gunman "didn’t see her behind the door".

"The CPF condemns this cruel act of murder.  Any violent murder ... is condemned in the strongest terms," Maqungwana said.

"We are calling on the police to do everything in their power to protect, hunt and investigate all cases of this nature with diligence and bring the culprits to book so that justice can be done to the victims."

Police were hoping that members of the public might help with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. 

There was more bloodshed on Sunday when a man's body was found in a field in Macassar Road, about 20km away from Samora Machel.

"[The] deceased was found with multiple stab wounds to the face and neck, believed to be inflicted with a broken bottle. The cause of death and motive is yet to be determined," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie.  

The area's CPF spokesperson Russell Williams stressed the importance of police visibility.

"There is very little manpower at the only police station in the area. We have one police vehicle patrolling the entire Macassar area, and it's not enough. 

"The ongoing crime is a problem, and criminals are using [less visible policing] as an opportunity to commit more crimes," Williams added. 

