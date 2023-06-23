Cape Town VIP security company with no Psira record in hot water for dodgy firearms licences

One person was arrested at a Cape Town security company allegedly operating without the required authorisations.

The Hawks say the company's firearms licences were for a company in Centurion, Gauteng.

Forty-two firearms and ammunition were recovered from the company.

A Cape Town VIP protection company is in hot water after allegedly keeping 42 firearms without requisite licensing and operating without being registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira), which regulates the private security industry.



Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said police officers established that the firearms kept at the premises of Custodian Global Security were licenced under a company based in Centurion, Gauteng.

The Hawks allege that this follows inquiries into whether the company's registration requirements were up to par, including with Psira, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission and the Enhanced Firearms Registration System.

On the case were the Hawks national Priority Crime Investigation Unit, Western Cape Firearms Liquor and Second Hand Goods Control Unit, Western Cape Crime Scene Investigation and Psira.

Vukubi said their initial inquiries found that the company did not exist on the records of the Enhanced Firearms Registration System or Psira.

"The premises were visited on 21 June 2023 to conduct a compliance inspection on Bax Street, Ndabeni in Maitland, and the team discovered a total of 42 firearms (34 pistols and eight shotguns) and [ammunition] stored in three different safes on the premises," Vukubi said.

A man who was at the premises was arrested and a case of possession of firearms and ammunition without a license, permit or authorisation in terms of the Firearms Control Act was opened.

Mark Carelse appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He was granted R5 000 bail and is expected back in court on 15 September.

Attempts to get comment from Custodian Global Security were unsuccessful. The company's comment will be added once received.



