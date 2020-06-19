39m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town ward councillor's office petrol bombed

Peter Luhanga, GroundUp
The Dunoon office of ward 104 Councillor Lubabalo Makeleni (ANC) was petrol bombed on Youth Day. Two years ago it was also torched.
The Dunoon office of ward 104 Councillor Lubabalo Makeleni (ANC) was petrol bombed on Youth Day. Two years ago it was also torched.
Peter Luhanga/GroundUp
  • This is the second time in two years that the ward 104 office in Dunoon has been attacked.
  • The councillor says a "syndicate" selling plots and renting shacks for illegal land occupation is to blame.
  • Sporadic protests on the N7 and Dunoon area continue.

The Dunoon office of City of Cape Town ward 104 councillor Lubabalo Makeleni (ANC) was petrol bombed on Youth Day, GroundUp reported.

The office is located in the iron-fenced yard of the municipal hall, where there is a security guard permanently on duty.

On Tuesday afternoon, about 30 people sneaked onto the premises and threw a petrol bomb through the window, according to the security guard. She said the group were mostly youngsters. After the bombing, they simply walked off the premises.

She said she reported the incident to community leaders, who were holding a community meeting at the municipal sports field near Inkwenkwezi Secondary School at the time.

PICS | 'Biggest we've seen' - Police bust Limpopo drug lab

The office was undergoing renovations after it was torched on 9 June 2018 by residents angered that the City had demolished their shacks.

A City official said that Tuesday's bombing destroyed office furniture, computers, a printer, as well as equipment and building materials belonging to the renovating contractor.

Community leader Sinethemba Matomela said the group involved were people trying to occupy land at the nature reserve near the Killarney International Raceway. They had been frustrated by the City deploying a private security company to guard the land around the clock.

Violent protests

This month, there have been sporadic violent protests in the area, in which at least four trucks have been torched.

On Thursday, Makeleni told GroundUp: "It is a City of Cape Town office, which is there to service residents. If they don't want it, it is up to them to do what they want with it."

Makeleni described the perpetrators as a "syndicate" holding the rest of the community to ransom. He said if the community is quiet "then there is nothing I can do".

"There is a housing project that is about to unfold and they are putting a strain on that project by burning everything they can see and putting shacks everywhere. We want proper houses. If they want shacks, they must say to the government that they want shacks," he said.

"Authorities are putting councillors' lives in danger by not intervening quickly to explain to the community and residents in time what is going to happen, where and what time. They don't respond quickly enough and provide solutions," he said.

Matomela said the leaders of the protests set up shacks on the occupied land and rented them out, or they sold plots of land for between R4 000 and R8 000, depending on size.

Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said the City is calling on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to take control of the situation.

"SAPS must investigate and manage all criminal acts – namely, public violence and destruction of property, attempted murder, illegal selling of property/land which does not belong to the seller, attempted land invasions and general violence and continued threats. The City will not be held to ransom like this," said Booi.

He appealed to people to report illegal land sales by giving anonymous tip-offs.

"If they 'buy' land as described, it is not theirs and they will end up losing that money. If they attempt to occupy, it will not be tolerated, and materials will be confiscated and they will not get their money back," Booi warned.

On Thursday, Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed that a case of arson had been opened.

Related Links
Boy, 3, killed in yet another shooting in Cape Town
Western Cape police investigating the murder of a man and his 3-year-old daughter
Eskom security guards shot dead in Cape town
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
1 person bags R245k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 471 votes
No
67% - 4185 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 1595 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.32
(+0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(+0.79)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.93
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.29)
Gold
1736.93
(+0.83)
Silver
17.71
(+1.79)
Platinum
820.50
(+1.97)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+1.72)
Palladium
1902.71
(+0.66)
All Share
54202.36
(+0.48)
Top 40
49778.02
(+0.38)
Financial 15
10543.31
(+0.49)
Industrial 25
75285.32
(-0.01)
Resource 10
49493.48
(+1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

5h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo