1h ago

add bookmark

Cape Town water restrictions to be lifted from 1 November, move to 'water-wise tariff'

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. Photo: Gallo Images
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. Photo: Gallo Images
  • Water restrictions in Cape Town will be lifted on 1 November.
  • The City will move to a "water-wise tariff", which Mayor Dan Plato said had already been approved by the council.
  • According to the City of Cape Town, the decision to lift the water restrictions and lower tariffs were based on three key considerations.

Water restrictions in Cape Town will be lifted from 1 November with the City of Cape Town announcing the move to a "water-wise tariff".

This followed the mayoral committee unanimously supporting the City's decision for this move on Tuesday, which would also serve before the council for noting next week, it said in a statement.

Mayor Dan Plato said the tariff had already been approved by the council as part of a set of tariffs for the City's 2020/2021 budget.

According to the City, the decision to lift the water restrictions and lower tariffs were based on three key considerations: the national Department of Water and Sanitation's lifting of its restrictions applicable to the Western Cape Water Supply System of shared dams, of which Cape Town was one of the users; City projections indicating dams were unlikely to drop below 50% by next winter; and projections also indicating the latest anticipated water usage patterns for the coming summer would be sufficient to allow for the lowering of the tariffs.

"Based on the first 10 500 litres of water used plus 15mm, the average bill will be R411.99 on the no-restriction, water-wise tariff. This is compared to R785.38 under the Level 6B tariff at the peak of the drought," Plato said.

"The City's water tariff, like some other metros, has a usage and a fixed part and it forms the total water tariff that covers the cost of providing water. This includes the maintenance of infrastructure and making sure Cape Town is resilient by adding new sources to its water supply and becoming a water-sensitive city.

"The cost of providing the service remains largely the same regardless of how much or little water is used, or how full the dams are."

Those registered as indigent do not pay the fixed basic part of the water tariff and receive a free allocation of water monthly.

"This lowest tariff will offer residents some financial relief while ensuring we can still provide reliable water services and invest in new water sources. Tariffs are set to cover the cost of providing water and sanitation," he added.

"While we need to continue to be mindful of climate uncertainty, residents who feel comfortable enough can begin to relax water saving efforts in good conscience, while being water-wise due to the significant increase in dam levels.

"These anticipated movements in the warmer summer months have been factored into the latest anticipated usage patterns for lowering the tariffs from the current second lowest tariff level, to the lowest, no-restriction, water-wise tariff."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Water, water everywhere: From 'Day Zero' to overflowing Cape dams in two years
Port Elizabeth Day Zero: Staff and inmates at St Albans prison scramble for water
Polokwane restricts water supply as concern over a day zero scenario grows
Read more on:
western capecape townwater restrictions
Lottery
1 player bags R310k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 5389 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 6388 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.44
(+0.38)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(+0.48)
ZAR/EUR
19.46
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.40)
Gold
1911.25
(+0.45)
Silver
24.83
(+6.12)
Platinum
878.00
(+2.92)
Brent Crude
42.85
(-0.67)
Palladium
2397.99
(+3.41)
All Share
55271.75
(+0.20)
Top 40
50851.62
(+0.22)
Financial 15
9956.35
(-0.22)
Industrial 25
75567.07
(+1.08)
Resource 10
53788.16
(-0.63)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo