Cape Town woman arrested after sister's 7-month-old baby kidnapped

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A woman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a seven-month-old baby girl in Cape Town.
A woman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a seven-month-old baby girl in Cape Town.
iStock

A woman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping her sister's seven-month-old baby girl in Cape Town. 

According to Western Cape police, the baby girl had last been seen with her aunt.

It is believed the two were at Cape Town International Airport on 8 July.

"The child was supposed to be returned to the mother on the 11 July," police said.

On Thursday, a missing persons case was reported at the Gugulethu police station.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that after a thorough investigation on Friday morning, the baby had been found and a 24-year-old woman arrested.

"The baby was found safe and returned to the mother," Traut said.

Police are continuing with the investigations.

