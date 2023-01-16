1h ago

Cape Town woman arrested for allegedly defrauding grape farm of R11m

Compiled by Nicole McCain
  • A Cape Town woman is accused of defrauding a grape farm of R11 million.
  • More than 400 allegedly fraudulent transactions occurred over two years, according to police.
  • The woman is expected to appear in court on Monday.

A Cape Town woman is expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly defrauding a grape farm of more than R11 million.

Commercial Crime Investigations officers arrested the 43-year-old Kuils River woman on Friday in connection with the Wellington fraud case, police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said.

"According to records, she was employed by a grape farm. During November 2021, the farm manager informed the director of the farm of suspected transactions that were made by the suspect," Van Wyk added.

Farm management officials hired an auditing company to look into the matter and it was discovered that more than 400 transactions were allegedly made from the business' accounts to the woman's personal account between 2019 and 2021.

The transactions were valued at R11 210 781, said Van Wyk.

The woman is expected to appear in the Wellington Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

In a separate case, a former clothing store manager, 37, will face fraud charges in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday, Van Wyk said.

"The suspect was a manager at a retail clothing store, and while employed, did fictitious refunds and pocketed the cash. A total of R201 210 was stolen from the company due to fraudulent transactions," said Van Wyk.


