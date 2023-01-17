Cape Town woman arrested in R1.5 million drug bust released without charge

A woman was arrested after drugs worth R1.5 million were found at a house in Mitchells Plain .

A woman has been released without charge after being arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in Colorado Park, Mitchells Plain, over the weekend following the discovery of drugs worth R1.5 million at the home she was allegedly house-sitting.



National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told News24 the case was not enrolled and therefore the woman did not appear in court.

"The State returned the docket to the investigating officer for further investigations to be conducted before the matter is brought [to court]. She was released," Ntabazalila said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said AGU members received a tip-off and conducted a search operation at the Montana Road residence, where 30 000 Mandrax tablets were found. The woman, who was house-sitting, was then arrested.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the community policing forum (CPF) in Colorado Park Byron de Villiers told News24 the organisation was shocked to learn of the "massive" drug bust in the area.



De Villiers added:

What I understand is that the woman was house-sitting and was not aware of the illegal substances being kept at the property. The AGU knew exactly where to find the drugs at the property because of the tip-off they received. The woman is most definitely taking the fall for someone because nowhere have I ever heard of that [amount] of drugs being kept by the person supplying the drugs.

According to De Villiers, the woman is probably a "sacrificial lamb".

"She's the one taking the brunt for this because she most likely has no criminal record and would possibly be slapped with a small fine or not even be sentenced," De Villiers said.

The CPF said even though there had been numerous drug busts in the area, ones of this magnitude were rare.

Traut said the investigation was ongoing and the possibility of more arrests could not be ruled out.



