1h ago

add bookmark

Cape Town woman arrested in R1.5 million drug bust released without charge

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Drugs worth R1.5 million were discovered in Mitchells Plain.
Drugs worth R1.5 million were discovered in Mitchells Plain.
Supplied by WC police
  • A woman was arrested after drugs worth R1.5 million were found at a house in Mitchells Plain.
  • She was apprehended while allegedly house-sitting in Colorado Park.
  • She was later released without charge.

A woman has been released without charge after being arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in Colorado Park, Mitchells Plain, over the weekend following the discovery of drugs worth R1.5 million at the home she was allegedly house-sitting.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told News24 the case was not enrolled and therefore the woman did not appear in court.

"The State returned the docket to the investigating officer for further investigations to be conducted before the matter is brought [to court]. She was released," Ntabazalila said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said AGU members received a tip-off and conducted a search operation at the Montana Road residence, where 30 000 Mandrax tablets were found. The woman, who was house-sitting, was then arrested.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the community policing forum (CPF) in Colorado Park Byron de Villiers told News24 the organisation was shocked to learn of the "massive" drug bust in the area.

De Villiers added:

What I understand is that the woman was house-sitting and was not aware of the illegal substances being kept at the property. The AGU knew exactly where to find the drugs at the property because of the tip-off they received. The woman is most definitely taking the fall for someone because nowhere have I ever heard of that [amount] of drugs being kept by the person supplying the drugs.

According to De Villiers, the woman is probably a "sacrificial lamb".

"She's the one taking the brunt for this because she most likely has no criminal record and would possibly be slapped with a small fine or not even be sentenced," De Villiers said.

The CPF said even though there had been numerous drug busts in the area, ones of this magnitude were rare.

Traut said the investigation was ongoing and the possibility of more arrests could not be ruled out.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towndrug bustcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
19% - 1026 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 4205 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 202 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.97
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.53
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.89
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,912.99
-0.1%
Silver
24.10
-0.8%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.46
-1.0%
Top 40
73,206
+0.2%
All Share
79,331
+0.2%
Resource 10
78,180
-0.0%
Industrial 25
100,445
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,024
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts

8h ago

Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Sm-art offers therapy for artists who need support in Mitchell's Plain

8h ago

Sm-art offers therapy for artists who need support in Mitchell's Plain
Granny breaks barriers as she realises student dream at 61

8h ago

Granny breaks barriers as she realises student dream at 61
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo