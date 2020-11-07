41m ago

Cape Town woman handed 10-year suspended sentence for human trafficking

Nicole McCain
A Cape Town woman has been handed a 10-year suspended sentence for human trafficking.
A Cape Town woman has been handed a 10-year suspended sentence after being found guilty of human trafficking.

Camilla de Waal Rossouw, 32, appeared in the High Court in Cape Town for sentencing on Friday.

She pleaded guilty to an array of 11 charges which included:

  • kidnapping a minor,
  • trafficking in person for sexual purposes,
  • assault,
  • keeping of a brothel,
  • living on the proceeds of prostitution, and
  • extortion involving more than R3 million.


"This is also a milestone case of [a] trafficking in persons conviction that includes [the] Prevention of Organised Crime Act as she was also charged with racketeering along [with] several other suspects," Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said.

Rossouw was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years with stringent conditions.

She was the tenth accused sentenced for her involvement in the syndicate that ran a brothel in Millerton, Table View, Big Bay and Bellville. She was arrested with her co-accused in February 2017.

According to Hani, the syndicate recruited young women and children to be groomed and sexually exploited.

"The victims were all deprived of their freedom, assaulted and forced to partake in criminal activities such as shoplifting, housebreaking and extortion," Hani said.

