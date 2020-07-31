23m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town woman 'kidnapped' after being pulled over by traffic cop

Nicole McCain
(Jenni Evans, News24)
(Jenni Evans, News24)
  • A 26-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by a group of suspects after being stopped by a traffic officer.
  • While talking to the traffic officer, she was pulled into a white minivan by three men.
  • The van was involved in a collision and the suspects fled the scene, allowing the woman to escape.

A man has been arrested following an alleged kidnapping attempt in Cape Town on Thursday.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly forced into a vehicle after being stopped by a traffic official in Philippi East, said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

"While standing on the side of the road, suspects in a white Hyundai minibus forced her into the vehicle and sped off," he added.

The incident has been described in a voice note, widely shared on social media, by a woman who claims she saw the kidnapping take place just after 17:00.

She described how a woman was pulled over by a uniformed traffic official, and while talking to him, was grabbed by three men who were driving a white van.

"When they pulled her into the vehicle, I just saw her feet and heard her scream," the witness said.

She described how the traffic official got into his car and drove off in the opposite direction.

City of Cape Town Safety and Security acting executive director Wayne le Roux confirmed the incident had taken place on the R300. He said a traffic officer saw two vehicles pull up during his engagement with the woman, and two or three suspects approached him.

"He moved to his patrol vehicle to try and call for back-up, as he was unarmed. The City's traffic officers have the option of carrying a firearm, but some decline for fear of being targeted," Le Roux added.

ALSO READ | Family grateful to police after arrests in Northern Cape farm murders

During this time, the assailants grabbed the victim and sped off in the direction of the N2.

After witnessing the woman being pulled into the vehicle, the traffic officer called for back-up via his radio, and then drove to the Philippi East police station "to raise the alarm", said Le Roux.

The police, who responded to the traffic officer's call, found the woman's car at the scene and were then notified of a nearby accident involving the getaway car.

"I saw the vehicle driving very [recklessly] and at some point, it was slightly on two wheels because it was driving from side to side.

"It bumped into a few other cars and it almost flipped over. And then they took the Hindle Road turnoff… They [were driving] on the yellow line and hit a car and then they went into a ditch. All I saw was dust everywhere," the witness said.

The witness then saw the woman escape the vehicle and run away, stopping motorists for help.

Traut said: "The vehicle was involved in an accident on Hindle Road while being pursued by authorities and came to a standstill. The victim managed to escape unharmed."

Metro police TRU members, who were on patrol on the R300, then tracked down a 34-year-old suspect who was positively identified by the victim, added Le Roux.

The other suspects managed to evade arrest.

"The circumstances surrounding a kidnapping are being investigated," said Traut.

Related Links
Screaming 'kidnap victim' rescued from boot of car by KZN cops
UPDATE | Missing Mpumalanga policewoman found alive after alleged kidnapping
Search on for missing 6-year-old girl snatched from mother's car
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who should have replaced Sergio Perez at this weekend's British GP?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sebastian Vettel - At least he'll get a taste of what the 2021 car will be like
30% - 131 votes
Nico Hulkenberg - He's been with the team before
18% - 80 votes
Fernando Alonso - A true racer, and the fastest Spaniard around
39% - 173 votes
Jenson Button - Any team can benefit from a champion driver
13% - 59 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.03
(-1.88)
ZAR/GBP
22.41
(-2.14)
ZAR/EUR
20.17
(-1.60)
ZAR/AUD
12.23
(-1.50)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.95)
Gold
1968.36
(+0.61)
Silver
23.96
(+2.10)
Platinum
904.50
(+0.00)
Brent Crude
43.55
(-1.91)
Palladium
2102.00
(+0.71)
All Share
55679.13
(-0.30)
Top 40
51334.05
(-0.23)
Financial 15
10195.33
(-2.23)
Industrial 25
74545.74
(+0.28)
Resource 10
55362.68
(-0.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo