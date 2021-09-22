Cape Town woman killed after being doused in petrol and set alight had worked with GBV victims

Jacqueline Mpontsana, 40, succumbed to her wounds after being doused with petrol, allegedly by her partner, on Monday at his home in Gugulethu.

The mother of one, had worked for the community safety department for 16 years.

Her boyfriend is still on the run.

A Cape Town woman who was set alight and died of severe injuries on Monday was an experienced community safety worker who monitored police compliance regarding domestic violence.



Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on Wednesday said he and Mpontsana's colleagues had "really been shaken" by her murder.

"What makes her passing especially tragic is that her work entailed inspecting SAPS stations for their compliance to assist victims of domestic and gender-based violence. It is incredibly upsetting," he said.

"But we have to go on. We cannot surrender in the face of this scourge. We have to keep fighting, for Jackie, and for every other victim like her."

Mpontsana had reunited with her former boyfriend on Friday. By Monday, she was dead.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the suspect fled after the domestic dispute in the early hours of Monday.



He is yet to be arrested.

A severely wounded Mpontsana, a mother of one, succumbed to her wounds on Monday afternoon.



Fritz said she had been appointed in the Department of Community Safety in 2005 and had worked in various roles, including the section dealing with complaints against the police where she fulfilled the functions of secretary for both the Domestic Violence Compliance Forum and the IPID Consultative Forum.

"Over the years, Jackie had become one of the most experienced staff members in monitoring SAPS on compliance in terms of the Domestic Violence Act," he said.

Her most recent manager, Werner Bezuidenhout, said it was an "absolute tragedy" that Mpontsana was allegedly killed by her partner in an "act of extreme domestic violence".

Fritz and the head of department for the provincial ministry would meet with the bereaved family on Wednesday, while a memorial service was being arranged by her colleagues.

"We have lost one of our own. We are deeply affected by this," he said.

"Jackie offered her professional career in service of members of domestic and gender-based violence, and in her honour, we are going to ensure that the perpetrator of this egregious act of cowardice is brought to justice.

"We have to keep moving forward; we have to keep fighting these cowards who are killing our women and children, and we will not rest until our women and children live in a safe environment, free of domestic and gender-based violence."