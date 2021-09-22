44m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town woman killed after being doused in petrol and set alight had worked with GBV victims

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Jacqueline Mpontsana, 40, succumbed to her wounds after being doused with petrol, allegedly by her partner, on Monday at his home in Gugulethu.
  • The mother of one, had worked for the community safety department for 16 years.
  • Her boyfriend is still on the run.

A Cape Town woman who was set alight and died of severe injuries on Monday was an experienced community safety worker who monitored police compliance regarding domestic violence.

Jacqueline Mpontsana, 40, succumbed to her wounds after being doused with petrol, allegedly by her partner, on Monday at his home in Gugulethu.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on Wednesday said he and Mpontsana's colleagues had "really been shaken" by her murder.

"What makes her passing especially tragic is that her work entailed inspecting SAPS stations for their compliance to assist victims of domestic and gender-based violence. It is incredibly upsetting," he said.

WATCH | Cape Town woman dies after being set alight by boyfriend

"But we have to go on. We cannot surrender in the face of this scourge. We have to keep fighting, for Jackie, and for every other victim like her."

Mpontsana had reunited with her former boyfriend on Friday. By Monday, she was dead.

Jacqueline Mpontsana, 40. (Facebook)
Jacqueline Mpontsana, 40.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the suspect fled after the domestic dispute in the early hours of Monday.

He is yet to be arrested.

A severely wounded Mpontsana, a mother of one, succumbed to her wounds on Monday afternoon.

Fritz said she had been appointed in the Department of Community Safety in 2005 and had worked in various roles, including the section dealing with complaints against the police where she fulfilled the functions of secretary for both the Domestic Violence Compliance Forum and the IPID Consultative Forum.

Compliance

"Over the years, Jackie had become one of the most experienced staff members in monitoring SAPS on compliance in terms of the Domestic Violence Act," he said.

Her most recent manager, Werner Bezuidenhout, said it was an "absolute tragedy" that Mpontsana was allegedly killed by her partner in an "act of extreme domestic violence".

READ | 'A dark and brutal Women's Month': Govt condemns recent femicide cases

Fritz and the head of department for the provincial ministry would meet with the bereaved family on Wednesday, while a memorial service was being arranged by her colleagues.

"We have lost one of our own. We are deeply affected by this," he said.

"Jackie offered her professional career in service of members of domestic and gender-based violence, and in her honour, we are going to ensure that the perpetrator of this egregious act of cowardice is brought to justice.

"We have to keep moving forward; we have to keep fighting these cowards who are killing our women and children, and we will not rest until our women and children live in a safe environment, free of domestic and gender-based violence."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Did you register to vote in the upcoming elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
60% - 1005 votes
No
40% - 668 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.78
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.16
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.33
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.70
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,775.10
+0.0%
Silver
22.80
+1.4%
Palladium
2,006.08
+5.1%
Platinum
995.00
+4.0%
Brent Crude
74.36
+0.6%
Top 40
57,006
+1.6%
All Share
63,450
+1.7%
Resource 10
57,142
+2.4%
Industrial 25
81,493
+0.9%
Financial 15
14,185
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo