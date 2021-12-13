Cape Town woman killed in gang crossfire while crossing the road with her 5-year-old child

A 29-year-old woman has died after she was caught in the crossfire between two rival gangs.

The woman was with her five-year-old child when she was shot.

The gang-ridden suburb of Bonteheuwel is once again "volatile", say the CPF.

A 29-year-old Bonteheuwel woman has been shot dead after being caught in the crossfire of an ongoing gang war in the gang-ridden suburb at the weekend.



The woman was shot in the head while crossing the street with her five-year-old child on Sunday at 21:18.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said the woman was declared dead at the scene in Citrus Street by medical personnel.

"The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," Van Wyk added.

He added that police had opened a murder docket for further investigation.

Bonteheuwel Community Policing Forum's (CPF) Graham Lindhorst said the five-year-old escaped the shooting unharmed.

"The Bonteheuwel area is very volatile at the moment. Community members, especially women and children cannot walk the streets freely because of the gang shootings," said Lindhorst.



He added that he could not imagine the trauma the five-year-old must have suffered following the incident.

"The gang shooting happened even during our patrols in the area."

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie condemned the shooting, saying it appeared to be an ongoing war between the Funkies and the Playboys gangs in the area.

"I can assure the family and friends that no stone will be left unturned, the pressure being placed on gangsters in Bonteheuwel is relentless and it will continue."

McKenzie applauded residents who provided police with information on the ongoing shootings.

"My deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of the victim, who, this morning, are coming to grips with what has happened," he added.

