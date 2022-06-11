1h ago

Cape Town woman Shireen Essop reunited with family after missing for 3 weeks

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Shireen Essop has been found.
  • Missing Shireen Essop has been reunited with her family.
  • She was missing for about three weeks.
  • The Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch found her.

A 32-year-old woman who went missing almost three weeks ago amid a spike in abductions in Cape Town, has finally been reunited with her family.

The Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch at the Klipfontein Mission Station found Shireen Essop at around midnight on Friday night, according to her brother, Hamied.

"We can confirm that Shireen was found last night, and she is safe," he told News24.

It was believed that she had been snatched from her Toyota Corolla vehicle near to her workplace in Weltevreden Road, Philippi on 23 May while she was on her way home.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk confirmed Essop's safe return.

"This office can confirm that the missing Shireen Essop has been found and reunited with her family. The details of the matter are still the subject of the investigation." 

In a statement, the family said: "Words alone cannot express our heartfelt appreciation for being in your thoughts and in your hearts during these dark hours. Your support and continuous prayers have given us the strength to remain positive and hopeful that the Almighty will guide her safely back home to us."

"We ask that you continue to make duah (pray) for her for a full recovery."

Further details on what transpired were not available.

The family has asked for privacy.

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said he was pleased that Essop had returned home safely.

"I've also been informed that the Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) was involved in finding her. Having a NHW actively involved in this manner is what is meant by the 'all of society' approach. I've, however, been informed that this NHW is not yet registered with us, and I'd like them to urgently contact us so that they can formally be recognised. It just shows what can be achieved when we're all involved in combatting crime."


