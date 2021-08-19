Cape Town's 'cat serial killer': 2 dogs confiscated after CCTV footage leads authorities to suspect

Two dogs - a pit bull cross and a short-haired terrier cross have been confiscated by the Animal Welfare Society of SA.

AWS said they received CCTV footage that helped them locate the property of an alleged suspect where the dogs were being kept.

Despite this breakthrough, AWS said another two cats' bodies were found in Renoster Walk this week.

CCTV camera footage of a pit bull cross and a short-haired terrier cross attacking cats in Manenberg, Cape Town, has led authorities to a suspect who might be linked to the ongoing attacks on cats in the Cape Flats suburb.



The Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) was put on the trail of the dogs, believed to be the hunting partners of the cat serial killer, after they viewed graphic CCTV footage taken earlier this month in Manenberg.

AWS was able to locate the premises where the two dogs returned to, and confiscated the animals.

AWS said the footage depicted graphic images taken at two different locations in Manenberg.

"From the CCTV footage from two independent sources, we strongly suspect that this is how the individual catches the unsuspecting cats before torturing, disembowelling, and dumping their bodies," said AWS spokesperson, Allan Perrins.



Perrins said there were hundreds of homeless animals in Manenberg, so locating the dogs was like looking for a "needle in a haystack".



"What has become evident is that they are inseparable. The bond these two broken old souls share is so strong that they have to share a kennel," he said.

AWS said they suspect the aggression of the two dogs could be a direct result of gross neglect by the individual singled out as their owner.

He added that the owner denied any involvement in the recent cat killings and also denied that the dogs were his.

"The scars on both dog's faces appear to be an indication of cat scratches," said Perrins.

According to a report by an AWS veterinarian, both dogs had sustained multiple fresh and partially healed scratches on the forehead, cheeks, and ears.



"There were numerous bite marks on both shoulders and front legs, indicating defence wounds," said the vet.

In the vet's opinion, the wounds were inflicted by another animal trying to defend itself.

Both dogs were confiscated from the suspect's home that doubles up as a scrap yard.

Cats

Despite this breakthrough, AWS said the bodies of two more cats were found in Renoster Walk this week.

AWS said both cats had reportedly been bludgeoned to death with a heavy, blunt object or brick, increasing the number of cats killed since 15 July to 42.

"Their pulverised bodies were left out in the open as if to taunt us and cause a maximum uproar, but nothing will deter us from catching this evil individual whose reign of terror is about to come to an abrupt end," added Perrins.



An earlier reward offered by AWS for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the cat killer, was also increased to R10 000.

Colonel Sedrick Hermanus from Manenberg SAPS said no arrests had been made in the case yet.



"Currently the case is still under investigation; we are asking the community to please come forward with any information that could assist SAPS with any arrests," said Hermanus.



