Cape Town's MyCiTi bus airport route to resume on Monday

The MyCiTi bus service between Cape Town International Airport and the Cape Town CBD will resume on 1 November.

The route was suspended in March 2020 due to travel restrictions caused by Covid-19.

The City of Cape Town says it will be reopening the route as more people are starting to travel.

After more than one and a half years of not operating, the direct MyCiTi bus service between Cape Town International Airport and the Cape Town central business district will resume on Monday, 1 November.

The route was suspended in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on air travel.



"We anticipate that local visitors and tourists from around the world will start travelling to Cape Town again now that life is gradually returning to normal and people can move around more freely," City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Transport Rob Quintas said in a statement on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Table Mountain has been named Africa’s leading tourist attraction – for the 3rd year in a row

He said the route was an ideal option for getting to the CBD, from where visitors can transfer to other MyCiTi routes that service other parts of Cape Town. "It will be a delight to see these buses back on the road as it will signal that we are on track to economic recovery," said Quintas.

The buses will depart every 30 minutes from the Civic Centre and Airport MyCiTi stations, between 05:00 and 21:30 on weekdays and between 06:00 and 21:30 over weekends.

"The MyCiTi station is right outside the airport terminal building, which makes it easy and convenient whether you are arriving or departing," said Quintas.