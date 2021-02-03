Cape Town's safety and security boss resigns, citing early retirement

Sources have confirmed that executive directors in the City of Cape Town have been moved to various departments.

Safety and security executive director Richard Bosman tendered his resignation late on Wednesday, citing "early retirement".

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the matter was not political.

A massive shake-up at the City of Cape Town has seen top executive directors shifted to different departments and is said to have resulted in the sudden resignation of safety and security executive director Richard Bosman.

According to sources, he was shifted from his position to executive director for corporate services.

Bosman, who was at the helm of the City's security force, resigned late on Wednesday afternoon.

City spokesperson Priya Reddy said: "He [Bosman] tendered an early retirement letter today and the city manager accepted it."

Insiders said councillors were concerned about the recent moves.

Craig Kesson was removed from his daily duties as the executive director for corporate services and has been appointed as the Covid-19 crisis co-ordinator again, according to two sources.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith referred queries to the city manager, saying: "This matter has nothing to do with me or the mayor. This is between Bosman and the city manager or else it will become political which it is not."

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.