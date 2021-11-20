Cape Town's Silvermine Dam temporarily closed after man's body found floating

The retrieval of an unidentified male body forced SANParks to temporarily close the Silvermine Dam in the Table Mountain National Park.

Police divers retrieved the body on Saturday.

An inquest docket was opened to determine the cause of death.

In a statement released by SANParks, it announced the man drowned on Saturday.



"Table Mountain National Park will continue to provide updates on progress being made once the information becomes available. We kindly request visitors to be patient with us during this time," SANParks said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the matter was being investigated.

"Police divers were called to the area earlier this morning to assist with the search. The divers located and retrieved the body of an unknown man. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

"Kirstenhof police officers registered an inquest docket for further investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. People with information of what transpired are urged to call the police's Crime Stop," Swartbooi said.