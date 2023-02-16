28m ago

Cape universities: Allegations of pepper spray and a planned night vigil as protests continue

accreditation
Na’ilah Ebrahim
  • Protests at two leading universities in the Western Cape continued on Thursday. 
  • UWC students claim they were pepper-sprayed. 
  • UCT students will host a night vigil in honour of those affected by financial exclusion.

Protests continued on Thursday at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and the University of Cape Town (UCT) with regard to the registration of students, fee blocks and a lack of student accommodation.  

Student protesters at UWC claimed they were pepper-sprayed by the Pro-Events Security Company on Thursday morning.

The management of the company denied they used pepper spray.  

The president of the UWC Student Representative Council (SRC), Mandla-Onke Natyawa, told News24: "Management has rejected our response, and the university is not willing to meet any of our demands."

The demands include allowing students to be cleared financially to register, to have first-year and senior students placed in residences, and to register students who were offered academic placements.  

On Thursday morning, 12 student protesters stood at the Nature Reserve entrance to the campus, when they were confronted by security.   

According to some students, who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity, they were standing peacefully and blocking the entrance gate.

READ | UCT crisis: Council deposes deputy chair, confirms Mpati panel

"We were told by security that there was an agreement between management and the student leaders that, while negotiations were under way, no demonstrations should take place. But that is not the directive we got from the leaders, and we have never heard of the agreement," the student said. 

According to the student, they were given five minutes to remove themselves from the gate's entrance. But, while students were trying to negotiate with regard to the agreement between management and students, they were pepper-sprayed. 

UWC uses the services of Pro-Events, but pepper spray was not used, according to UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder. 

Pro-Events told News24: "It is legally permissible to use pepper spray as long as it is used responsibly by security guards. Security is not there to physically engage with students."

Both UWC and the SRC denied there was an agreement to cease demonstrations while negotiations were ongoing. 

UWC student Zeke Wareley told News24 the security company's behaviour left much to be desired.

"As student leaders, we will continue until our demands are met, and we want to show people that we will not back down," said Wareley.  

Meanwhile, the UCT SRC continued its protest.

It will host a night vigil in honour of students affected by financial exclusion and the ongoing housing crisis, according to Swazi Hlophe, the vice-president of UCT's SRC.  

Previously, the SRC called for an emergency council meeting to address financial exclusion, fee blocks and a lack of student accommodation.  

Elijah Moholola, the university's spokesperson, told News24 engagements were continuing between the university management and the SRC.

"There has been no disruptions or incidents reported on campus on Thursday, 16 February 2022. The university will provide further updates in due course," he said. 

