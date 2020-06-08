Cape warned to brace for snow, rainfall, rough seas and gale force winds

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Management Centre has been warned to prepare itself for gale force winds.

An intense cold front and strong to gale force winds, heavy rain, very cold conditions and rough seas are expected.

All City services will be on standby, and residents have been warned to clear blockages.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Management Centre has warned that gale force winds and strong gusts are expected to hit the western coasts of the province on Tuesday evening.

The South African Weather Services has advised the centre of an intense cold front, with "an associated cut off low", resulting in strong to gale force coastal and interior winds, heavy rain, very cold conditions and rough seas.

The cold front is expected to endure from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to the City's disaster management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, a gale force north-westerly wind of between 60 to 65 km/h is expected between Cape Columbine, on the west coast, and Cape Agulhas, on the south coast, on Tuesday evening.

"Strong to gale force interior winds (55 to 75 km/h) and gusting winds (65 to 85 km/h) are expected over the Cape Metropole on Wednesday," said Powell.

??Intense cold front expected to affect parts of SA from Wednesday (10 June 2020) onward. Good rainfall expected in the western parts of the Western Cape (more than 50mm in some areas). Snow, rough seas, strong to gale force winds can also be expected. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Nw16hY9z9R — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 7, 2020

Very rough seas are expected from Wednesday morning, with wave heights of 4 to 5m, reaching 6 to 7m between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.

Significant rainfall is also expected from Wednesday, and fairly cold temperatures.

Powell said that all City services and external agencies will be on standby to deal with the predicted adverse weather conditions.

"Residents are reminded to please ensure that they remove any potential blockages around their homes to limit the risk of localised flooding," she added.

For weather-related emergencies, the City's Public Emergency Communication Centre can be contacted at 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.