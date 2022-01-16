23m ago

Cape Winelands firefighters on scene at Matroosberg fire near De Doorns

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Fire services are attending to a fire in the Matroosberg mountain area in De Doorns that broke out on Friday.
Fire services are attending to a fire in the Matroosberg mountain area in De Doorns that broke out on Friday.
Supplied
  • Parts of the Matroosberg mountain near De Doorns is on fire.
  • Officials have indicated that the fire has been contained in some areas.
  • It is alleged that the fire started on Friday evening due to lightning strike.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality's (CWDM) Fire Services are attending to a fire in the Matroosberg mountain area in De Doorns that began on Friday evening, apparently following a lightning strike.

CWDM spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said the fire is being attended to by resources from CWDM, CapeNature, Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS), and other contracted ground teams.

"On Sunday morning, the fire has been contained in some areas. Due to the lack of access to the terrain, fresh teams are being trooped in by helicopter this morning," added Otto.

Fire in the Matroosberg mountain area in De Doorns
The fire has been contained in some areas.
Fire in the Matroosberg mountain area in De Doorns
Parts of the Matroosberg mountain on fire.
Fire in the Matroosberg mountain area in De Doorns
The fire started in the mountains above De Doorns on Friday night because of a lightning strike.

Teams are being flown in by helicopter to the higher areas, which are inaccessible by vehicle.

According to Otto, teams will focus on firefighting activities in active fire areas and mopping up operations in the areas where the fire has been contained.

"The vegetation is made up of mostly indigenous plants, interspersed with pines in the kloof. There is no threat to life and property at this time. No injuries have been reported," she said.

Rescue 'aircraft deployed'

Meanwhile, Wilderness Search and Rescue and Skymed rescued a 47-year-old man after he had broken his right ankle while hiking near Skeleton Gorge, above Kirstenbosch in Cape Town.

47-year-old hiker rescued by helicopter
A 47-year-old man was rescued after he broke his ankle wile hiking.
47-year-old hiker rescued by helicopter
The patient who had broken his ankle was transported to a nearby hospital.

"The Department's Health AMS aircraft deployed a rescue climber and medic to the scene. The patient was treated and moved to a more easily accessible location, before being hoisted into the aircraft," said WSAR spokesperson David Nel.

According to Nel, the patient was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.


