1h ago

add bookmark

Capetonians flock to beaches again - legally this time

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Residents visit Muizenberg beach on Tuesday.
Residents visit Muizenberg beach on Tuesday.
Marvin Charles/News24
  • South Africa's beaches, parks and public swimming pools reopened again on Tuesday.
  • The ban on visiting these public places sparked much anger, with many questioning government's decision-making.
  • On Saturday, dozens of people flocked to Cape Town beaches illegally to protest the ban.

Cape Town residents took advantage of the city's sunny weather on Tuesday, flocking to beaches - legally this time.

South Africans can once again visit beaches and parks after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday night.

In his address to the nation, he said public places such as beaches, dams, rivers, parks and public swimming pools would be reopened and subject to health protocols. Ramaphosa faced severe backlash following his decision to close beaches in December.

FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa drops alcohol sale ban, opens beaches, changes curfew

Tourism groups as well as political parties lobbied for the reopening of beaches.

At the weekend, dozens of protesters broke lockdown laws as they gathered on beaches around Cape Town in defiance of government.

But on Tuesday, there was an altogether more relaxed atmosphere.

Beachgoers flocked to Muizenberg to soak up some sun, while surfers decided to catch a wave.

Surfer Stuart Swan said he's glad the beach ban was lifted, saying:

"The fresh air is great and I didn't see the reason not to open beaches. I think they should've allowed water sports, but I understand we shouldn't be gathering on the beach."

Beachgoer Colleen Swart said: "The beach is a very therapeutic place, it's a wonderful place to come to for people to relax. We have to get on with our lives; we want to go on with our lives."

Muizenberg businesses have been hard hit by the lockdown, as they rely heavily on tourists visiting the beach. One of the oldest miniature golf courses was one of the establishments in the area which felt the pinch.

Lockdown

According to manager Jakie Meyer, before the nationwide lockdown, they had been making R4 000 per week, but this fell to a couple of hundred rand.

READ | You can now register for a Covid-19 vaccine - here's how

"We are just grateful for the people and we are hopeful that we will get more customers. The nationwide lockdown had a huge impact on our income so we are relieved that the beaches are reopened. Many people thought we were closed during the time the beaches were closed, but we were open," said Meyer.

Residents visit Muizenberg beach after lockdown restrictions were relaxed.
Residents visit Muizenberg beach on Tuesday, 2 Feb
Residents visit Muizenberg beach on Tuesday, 2 February 2021, a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the ban on visiting public spaces.

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said many jobs remained at risk.

"According to the most recent analysis of the impact of the current Level three lockdown measures, one in six jobs in the Western Cape are at risk and one in 12 are at risk nationally.

"Every hour and opportunity of trading is vital for businesses and losing trading hours every night has pushed many businesses to the brink with many not being able to retain customers, pay bills, or keep staff employed.

"Our economy of Cape Town relies on the food and beverage, manufacturing, hospitality and retail sectors, including service providers, for jobs and economic activity."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker start to the week for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 3913 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1839 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3534 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.97
(+0.59)
ZAR/GBP
20.42
(+0.80)
ZAR/EUR
18.00
(+0.90)
ZAR/AUD
11.36
(+1.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.76)
Gold
1837.60
(-1.09)
Silver
26.78
(-6.23)
Platinum
1094.50
(-2.01)
Brent Crude
56.21
(+2.38)
Palladium
2242.00
(+0.12)
All Share
62733.65
(-0.10)
Top 40
57585.13
(-0.15)
Financial 15
11828.37
(+2.00)
Industrial 25
85670.51
(+1.16)
Resource 10
59622.08
(-2.86)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo