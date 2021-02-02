Capetonians flock to beaches again - legally this time

South Africa's beaches, parks and public swimming pools reopened again on Tuesday.

The ban on visiting these public places sparked much anger, with many questioning government's decision-making.

On Saturday, dozens of people flocked to Cape Town beaches illegally to protest the ban.

Cape Town residents took advantage of the city's sunny weather on Tuesday, flocking to beaches - legally this time.

South Africans can once again visit beaches and parks after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday night.

In his address to the nation, he said public places such as beaches, dams, rivers, parks and public swimming pools would be reopened and subject to health protocols. Ramaphosa faced severe backlash following his decision to close beaches in December.

Tourism groups as well as political parties lobbied for the reopening of beaches.

At the weekend, dozens of protesters broke lockdown laws as they gathered on beaches around Cape Town in defiance of government.

But on Tuesday, there was an altogether more relaxed atmosphere.

Beachgoers flocked to Muizenberg to soak up some sun, while surfers decided to catch a wave.

Surfer Stuart Swan said he's glad the beach ban was lifted, saying:

"The fresh air is great and I didn't see the reason not to open beaches. I think they should've allowed water sports, but I understand we shouldn't be gathering on the beach."

Beachgoer Colleen Swart said: "The beach is a very therapeutic place, it's a wonderful place to come to for people to relax. We have to get on with our lives; we want to go on with our lives."

Muizenberg businesses have been hard hit by the lockdown, as they rely heavily on tourists visiting the beach. One of the oldest miniature golf courses was one of the establishments in the area which felt the pinch.

Lockdown

According to manager Jakie Meyer, before the nationwide lockdown, they had been making R4 000 per week, but this fell to a couple of hundred rand.

"We are just grateful for the people and we are hopeful that we will get more customers. The nationwide lockdown had a huge impact on our income so we are relieved that the beaches are reopened. Many people thought we were closed during the time the beaches were closed, but we were open," said Meyer.

Marvin Charles

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said many jobs remained at risk.

"According to the most recent analysis of the impact of the current Level three lockdown measures, one in six jobs in the Western Cape are at risk and one in 12 are at risk nationally.

"Every hour and opportunity of trading is vital for businesses and losing trading hours every night has pushed many businesses to the brink with many not being able to retain customers, pay bills, or keep staff employed.

"Our economy of Cape Town relies on the food and beverage, manufacturing, hospitality and retail sectors, including service providers, for jobs and economic activity."