Capitec investigating after video goes viral of upset naked woman at Cape Town branch

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge and Tammy Petersen
A Capitec branch.
A Capitec branch.
Fin24/File

Capitec bank is investigating an incident at its Strand branch in Cape Town where a naked woman was seen throwing items from tables while the public watched on.

The visibly upset woman storms around the branch before a guard eventually escorts her out.

A video of the scene has since gone viral.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident, as well as the woman's state of mind, are not yet clear.

The bank said in a short statement: "We as Capitec are as perplexed by the matter which happened at the Strand branch as everyone else and we are trying to get to the bottom of this."

