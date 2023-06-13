41m ago

Captors deciding on Gerco van Deventer's unconditional release - Gift of the Givers

Cebelihle Bhengu
  • Gift of the Givers expects a final decision over the unconditional release of South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer to be made soon.
  • The organisation's negotiator is in Mali where he is appealing for the assistance of tribal leaders to influence Van Denter's release.
  • Van Deventer was abducted in Libya in 2017.

The captors of Gerco van Deventer, the South African paramedic captive in Mali, will soon make a final decision regarding appeals to release him unconditionally.

On Tuesday, aid organisation Gift of the Givers said its negotiator, Mohamed Yehia Dicko, received confirmation that van Deventer's captors were deliberating on their final decision about his release.

Dicko is in Mali, where he is interacting with intermediaries and tribal leaders who can influence the JNIM (al-Qaeda) captors for the release of Van Deventer. 

"Speaking to the intermediaries, tribal leaders, and elders is to get substantial support from people who can positively influence the captors to effect unconditional release. In the meantime, Mali State Security has offered Gift of the Givers total co-operation and has requested South African State Security to send an official letter requesting assistance in Gerco van Deventer."

In April, the organisation appealed for Van Deventer's release. Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said Gift of the Givers hoped the month of Ramadan would soften the captors and decide in favour of their request.

On Tuesday, the organisation said the captors received videos and letters from Van Deventer's family.

Under normal circumstances and from past experience, if the offer is rejected a reply would be given within 72 hours. Two months have passed since Ramadan, and the feedback we have received on various occasions is that they are looking into what's possible.

The organisation added that it had made an additional appeal for his release in honour of the days of Hajj (pilgrimage).

Van Deventer was kidnapped in 2017. He had moved from Afghanistan for safer working conditions in Libya, where he was kidnapped and sold to an al-Qaeda group in Mali alongside three Turkish men who were released seven months later.


