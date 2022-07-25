Car chase, shootout as police arrest two more for robbery at Limpopo police station

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a robbery at Malamulele police station in Limpopo.

Twelve people have been arrested so far.

The police station was robbed of firearms and ammunition in November 2021.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Limpopo police station last year. This brings the number of arrests to 12.

A group of heavily armed robbers stormed Malamulele police station in November 2021 and robbed it of firearms and ammunition.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said police received a tip-off that two more robbers, aged 32, were travelling in a minibus in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga.

Mojapelo said:

The police approached the suspects, who immediately sped off after noticing them. A car chase ensued, and in the process, the suspects allegedly fired shots at the police, who immediately returned fire. The members managed to corner the suspects, and two were [arrested].

The suspects were found in possession of a pistol, two magazines and ammunition and were believed to be linked to numerous ATM bombings.



They are expected to appear in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In January, 10 people were arrested in Medinyeng village near Kgapane in Limpopo, and Dwarsloop outside Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, in connection with the robbery at the police station. They were allegedly planning to bomb an ATM in Mpumalanga.

The robbers allegedly stormed the community service centre at the police station and robbed the officers on duty of their firearms. The officers were then locked in the back of a police van, while the gunmen stole R4 rifles, pump guns, pistols, and ammunition from the safe.

The gunmen had also robbed a nearby business, said Mojapelo.

Some of the suspects have been linked to several ATM bombings and armed robberies. This includes one at a petrol station in which a police officer was shot and wounded, added Mojapelo.