1h ago

Share

Car of kidnapped businessman found in Pretoria with bullet holes in windscreen

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prayer gathering for Juca Leonardo (Supplied by Mike Bolhuis)
Prayer gathering for Juca Leonardo (Supplied by Mike Bolhuis)
  • The car belonging to missing businessman Juca Leonardo has been found with bullet holes in the windscreen.
  • Leonardo was kidnapped in Bronkhortsruit on Thursday.
  • A private investigator says he is believed to be unharmed.

The car belonging to missing businessman Juca Leonardo was found with bullet holes in the windscreen in Versterpark on Friday, after he was kidnapped in Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria.

Leonardo, 55, was last seen on Thursday, wearing dark blue denim pants, a blue polo shirt with a Pick n Pay logo and his name on, and a dark blue jacket.

"Bronkhorstspruit police are investigating a case of kidnapping after a 55-year-old man went missing on 13 April 2023 and his car was found at Versterpark (R568 road) with bullet shots on the windscreen 9sic0," police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

On Friday, Bronkhorstspruit residents held a prayer for Leonardo's safe return.

READ | Wife of kidnapped SA man pleads with captors to release him

Speaking to News24, private investigator Mike Bolhuis said that there was a high crime rate in the Bronkhorstspruit area  mainly house robberies and kidnappings.

"We know that certain businessmen have been targeted and that some have undergone this [kidnapping] already. So, this is not the first time that this has happened. The previous ones were more of house robberies," he said.

Juca Leonardo
Juca Leonardo was kidnapped this week and is yet to be found (Supplied by search party)

Bolhuis added that the investigation was quite extensive, involving more than six investigators.

"As far as we know, Mr Juca is not harmed. We did not find any blood whatsoever anywhere, but we have a lot of leads and information."

The police request anyone with information to contact SAPS Bronkhorstspruit on 013 932 9222.

Alternatively tip-offs can be reported on the MySaps app which can be downloaded on any smartphone.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrime and courtsabductions
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
67% - 2613 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
33% - 1260 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.10
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.49
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.10
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,044.59
0.0%
Palladium
1,503.44
0.0%
Gold
2,004.34
0.0%
Silver
25.36
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.31
+0.3%
Top 40
73,134
+0.6%
All Share
78,870
+0.5%
Resource 10
70,213
-1.9%
Industrial 25
105,969
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,962
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo