Car of kidnapped businessman found in Pretoria with bullet holes in windscreen

The car belonging to missing businessman Juca Leonardo has been found with bullet holes in the windscreen.

Leonardo was kidnapped in Bronkhortsruit on Thursday.

A private investigator says he is believed to be unharmed.

The car belonging to missing businessman Juca Leonardo was found with bullet holes in the windscreen in Versterpark on Friday, after he was kidnapped in Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria.

Leonardo, 55, was last seen on Thursday, wearing dark blue denim pants, a blue polo shirt with a Pick n Pay logo and his name on, and a dark blue jacket.

"Bronkhorstspruit police are investigating a case of kidnapping after a 55-year-old man went missing on 13 April 2023 and his car was found at Versterpark (R568 road) with bullet shots on the windscreen 9sic0," police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

On Friday, Bronkhorstspruit residents held a prayer for Leonardo's safe return.

READ | Wife of kidnapped SA man pleads with captors to release him

Speaking to News24, private investigator Mike Bolhuis said that there was a high crime rate in the Bronkhorstspruit area mainly house robberies and kidnappings.

"We know that certain businessmen have been targeted and that some have undergone this [kidnapping] already. So, this is not the first time that this has happened. The previous ones were more of house robberies," he said.

Bolhuis added that the investigation was quite extensive, involving more than six investigators.

"As far as we know, Mr Juca is not harmed. We did not find any blood whatsoever anywhere, but we have a lot of leads and information."

The police request anyone with information to contact SAPS Bronkhorstspruit on 013 932 9222.

Alternatively tip-offs can be reported on the MySaps app which can be downloaded on any smartphone.



