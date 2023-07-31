Car torched, roads closed amid protest in Slovo informal settlement in Johannesburg

A vehicle was torched during a protest at Slovo informal settlement along the N12 in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

A section of the highway, between the Golden Highway and Klipspruit Valley Road, also had to be closed as a result of the protest.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla advised motorists to avoid the "volatile" area.

Police were on the scene.

An unrelated protest also blocked off Main Reef Road at the Commando Road intersection in Riverlea, Fihla said.

In addition, traffic disruptions have been reported in Nasrec Road, near Jukskei Drive.

READ | Diepsloot crime protests turn violent as demonstrators burn hawkers' stalls

Officers have been dispatched to the affected areas, Fihla added.

According to him, the protest appears to be over illegal mining and related violence in the area.

"The situation is tense at the moment and officers have been deployed," he said.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

#RiverleaProtest Motorists urged to avoid Main Reef Road following protest action. Resident of Riverlea have barricaded the road with rocks and burning tyres on Monday.It is understood residents are protesting over illegal mining. Vid: Shaun @TheCitizen_News #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/jUN5XZnwwg — ???????????? ?????????? (@FaizelPatel143) July 31, 2023

Main Reef Road, Riverlea, JHB: protest action. pic.twitter.com/YctK4hPOYh — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 31, 2023



