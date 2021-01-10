Car, truck in collision on the N2 in Mpumalanga, 3 dead

Three people died on the N2 in Mpumalanga after a collision between an articulated truck and a car on Sunday afternoon.

The Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department said the cause of the accident, which happened between Ermelo and Mkhondo, was not clear yet.

Police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

"The deceased were all passengers in the sedan. The driver of the sedan and another passenger sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the nearby Piet Retief Hospital," said the department.

The driver of the truck sustained moderate injuries.