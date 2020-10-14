Caregiver sentenced to 5 years' imprisonment for assaulting minors at a creche

A 40-year-old caregiver who assaulted three minors has been sentenced to five years imprisonment .

The incident was caught on video, and her arrest took place in March 2019.

Advocacy group Women and Men against Child Abuse expressed disappointment, as they had previously called for a 10-year sentence to be imposed.

A 40-year-old caregiver who assaulted minor children at a creche in Carletonville, south of Gauteng, was sentenced to five years imprisonment in the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.



This comes after the former employee of Ninnies Neuron's Nursery School was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and two counts of common assault of three minor children in July.

"Between 23 April and 31 May 2018, [she] assaulted three minor children aged between eleven months and four years. At the time of the incident, [she] was employed at Ninnies Neuron's Nursery School as a nursery school teacher and a cleaner.

"The incident was caught in a video footage and [she] was arrested on 27 March 2019 after the circulation of the clip," North Gauteng NPA spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said in a statement on Tuesday.

READ | Anti-abuse group calls for 10-year sentence for former employee in Carletonville crèche case

