Carl Niehaus' Covid-19 contravention trial delayed

Die-hard Jacob Zuma supporter Carl Niehaus will have to wait until the end of the week before his Covid-19 contravention matter is heard in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court.

This comes after the matter was postponed on Monday.

The charges against Niehaus follow media interview outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre last year after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma was arrested for flouting a Constitutional Court ruling that compelled him to testify at the Zondo Commission.

On Monday, Niehaus' lawyer told the Estcourt Magistrate's Court that they needed more time to review some of the video evidence.

Niehaus' defence team said some of the allegations made by state witnesses in the docket were contrary to what was in that footage.

Carl Niehaus is joined by Mzwanele Manyi&MKMVA clad men outside the Estcourt Magistrates Court in Estcourt. Niehaus is appearing for organising a protest outside the Estcourt Prison where Fmr Pres Zuma was being incarcerated for disobeying a Con Court order.

State advocate Yuri Gangai will use footage from eNCA in his prosecution. Niehaus lawyers said they needed to obtain footage from the SABC because "accusations made are contrary to what happened on the day."

"This is not a delay tactic, we ask for an indulgence from the court," his lawyers said.

Gangai opposed the postponement, saying the defence team had ample time from last year to review footage.

He added that any footage from the SABC that Niehaus required would be readily available online.

The matter was postponed to Thursday and Friday.

Outside court, Niehaus said charges against him were "trumped up".

He said:

It is utter nonsense that I contravened regulations. I was doing a live interview with SABC TV when I was arrested.

He alleged, without evidence, that there was a "direct and personal instruction of Bheki Cele who watched this interview I was doing".

"He got himself hot under the collar and instructed police to arrest me. This is abuse of the worst kind. It is blatant manipulation of the law enforcement agencies. I will face this trial. I will not be intimidated, and I will not be silenced by the political views I hold, which includes why I was outside Estcourt Prison."

Niehaus drew comparisons with his case to the visit Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola made to Estcourt Correctional Centre the day before he was arrested.

"The morning before I was arrested, Lamola was at the Estcourt Prison addressing a large crowd, about three to four times more than the number of people who were at the prison with me.

"There was one set of rules for Lamola and another for me. This is an abuse of law enforcement agencies for factional political reasons."

JG Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi was briefly outside court to support Niehaus.

"We are very clear that this is political persecution. All those associated to Zuma are automatically committing a crime. All he did was walk by and the media stopped him [for comment]. If there was any justice, all the journalists that interviewed him on the day, they should be here with him.

He added:

How can it be unlawful for him and lawful for all the journalists that were interviewing him?





