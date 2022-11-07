38m ago

Carl Niehaus refuses to remove 'inciteful' tweet and won't apologise to Karyn Maughan, say lawyers

accreditation
Alex Patrick
Carl Niehaus.
Carl Niehaus.
Daily Sun
  • Carl Niehaus refuses to apologise for attacking Karyn Maughan in a tweet he wrote on Friday.
  • He was given until noon on Monday to retract.
  • Niehaus claims he was exercising his freedom of speech.

Carl Niehaus refuses to apologise for attacking News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan in a tweet he wrote last Friday, calling on sympathisers to "keep on kicking this dog harder so that her owner, who pays her, comes out".

Niehaus had until noon on Monday to retract and apologise.

Instead, he sent a lengthy response, arguing that he was practising "freedom of speech".

In his response, Niehaus cited American case law, as well as Pope Francis.

In a cease and desist letter, News24's lawyers, Willem de Klerk Attorneys, said Niehaus was not only trying to dehumanise Maughan, but also put her at risk by telling his followers to "keep on kicking this dog".

According to the letter, Niehaus' message to his "190 000-odd followers to 'keep on kicking' Ms Maughan, who is referred to as a dog, was clearly intended to dehumanise and insult Ms Maughan, but moreover to incite physical violence against her.

"Your ongoing campaign against Ms Maughan constitutes an unlawful infringement of her dignity and reputation, places her at risk of physical harm, and amounts to a contravention of the Protection from Harassment Act 17 of 2011".

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 10: Karyn
Karyn Maughan.
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Niehaus' conduct was especially egregious, considering the alarming levels of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa, "not to mention the global escalation in killings of female journalists", Maughan's lawyers had said.

The suspended ANC Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson responded on Monday morning. "You have demanded that I, 'immediately retract your inciteful and damaging tweet of the 4th of November 2022 and issue an unconditional apology to Ms Maughan'.

I refuse totally to do so, as I have made no 'inciteful and damaging tweet', as you erroneously assert.

He continued: "You 'further demand an undertaking that you will cease and desist from further unlawfully harassing, insulting and defaming Ms Maughan on any platform whatsoever'.

"I reject that insane demand which seeks to impose a banning order and silence me from social media platforms."

His "kicking the dog" tweet was in response to Maughan's post on a story she was covering - the parliamentary fitness inquiry of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Niehaus' first tweet, in response to Maughan's post, referenced former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Maughan and State advocate Billy Downer. The tweet contained a photo of Downer and Maughan in court.

Adriaan Basson | Zuma vs Maughan: Media freedom goes on trial 

Zuma has accused the pair of breaking the law because Downer shared court documents with Maughan.

Niehaus is one of Zuma's most loyal supporters.

On Monday, he claimed his tweet was "expressing…my opinion about the lies [Maughan] was perpetrating against the Public Protector".

He said Maughan's lawyers do not understand the extent of free speech rights, and what he claims are his exaggerated statements which shouldn't be taken literally in political debates.

Niehaus indicated that any future correspondence was to be directed to his attorney, Mathews Phosa.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
carl niehauskaryn maughancrime and courtsmedia
