Carl Niehaus told to leave MK veterans conference after testing positive for Covid-19

Carl Niehaus has slammed the Department of Military Veterans after he was told to leave a MKVA conference after testing positive for Covid-19.

The department said Niehaus was one of two veterans sent home after testing positive at the conference underway in East London.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula took to Twitter, describing it as good news.

Months after he was dramatically arrested for contravening Covid-19 regulations, military veteran Carl Niehaus has been told to leave a three-day Umkhonto we Sizwe Veterans Association conference underway in East London, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Niehaus tested positive at the testing booth of the East London International Convention Centre where around 1 000 ex-combatants are gathering under the theme "Renewal, unity, welfare and discipline".

Department of Military Veterans spokesperson Lebohang Mothapa confirmed that Niehaus and another unnamed female veteran had been sent home.

Mothapa said:

I can confirm he tested positive for Covid-19 on the 26th of April, at a testing site situated towards the parking lot. He got the results on the spot and was sent way immediately. Another lady from KZN was also sent away after testing positive.

Niehaus had been prevented from reaching the second booth which provided accreditation for entrance into the conference, said Mothapa.

A bitter Niehaus took to Twitter, insinuating that the positive test was part of a plot to kick him out of the conference.

This was all planned in advance: The testing centre at the registration venue was all run by white males. It was like walking into an apartheid era trap! An utter disgrace. The organizational chaos of this conference is a disgrace. In fact the #DMV is an utter disgrace ! ?? — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) April 28, 2022

Describing the preparations for the conference as chaotic, Niehaus tweeted: "This was all well-planned in advance: The testing center at the registration venue was all run by white males. It was like walking into an apartheid era trap! An utter disgrace."

He also slammed the organisers.

"In fact, the DMV is an utter disgrace!" he tweeted.

Asked for comment, Niehaus said the Covid-19 testing is illegal because the country is no longer in the state of emergency therefore testing should be voluntary not mandatory as it was at the conference.Niehaus, who revealed to News24 that he never vaccinated, said the organisers initially tried to exclude him by informing him that access would not be granted to those without vaccination certificates.

“They have tried every way possible to prevent me from participating in this conference. They first questioned my military veteran credentials and I fought that; I am registered on the data base under Gauteng. Now they used an illegal Covid-19 test,” added Niehaus.

Niehaus told News 24 he was back home in Gauteng.

However, Mothapa dismissed Niehaus’s claims.

"We hired a private company to do the testing... It was not lily-white at all as Mr Niehaus implies. It was a mixture of blacks and whites."

Regarding the organisation of the conference, "we just experience delays caused by accreditation issues", Mothapa added.

She said the department believed that the conference would be incident-free, with security beefed up to maintain law and order.

Ten private security guards had been brought in guard the outer perimeter of the venue, while MKMVA had deployed 40 of its own security officers for inside the venue.

Mothapa said police were also stationed at a joint operation centre on the venue, offering additional support.

He added that the event was a consultative conference to unite military veterans.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula - a foe of Niehaus - celebrated Niehaus being told to leave with a spicy tweet on Friday.

He described the developments as good news and added three thumbs-up emojis, a fist bump and seven pairs of clapping hands.

Hitting back at Mbalula over his tweet, Niehaus said he won’t waste energy and time paying attention to umgodoyi.

“What kind of a person is Fikile Mbalula, celebrating a comrade who tested ill, what kind of a mentality is that?” he questioned.

Niehaus added that while he believes Covid-19 testing should be free and voluntary, he was forced to test in East London so he could be granted access.

He said while his comrades have started a campaign to lobby organisers of the conference to allow him to participate virtually on the conference, the organisers have refused.

“Why do they go out of their way to ensure I don’t participate in this conference, what do they fear so much about my presence there. I am a full delegate of the conference from Gauteng but I can’t participate,” he added.

The 61-year-old Niehaus was arrested on live television on 8 July last year for contravening Covid-19 regulations.

This happened while he was addressing a gathering outside the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre, where former president Jacob Zuma was being held.

Meanwhile, the conference, which was scheduled to start on Thursday, was hampered by delays and only kicked off on Friday.

Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to give a message of support at the event.

Mothapa said the delays were caused by technical glitches surrounding accreditation.

The conference is set to conclude on Saturday.

It has been organised by the Department of Military Veterans, together with the all-inclusive ex-MK Conference Preparatory Committee.

