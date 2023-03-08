2h ago

Share

Cars, clothes and holidays: Pretoria bookkeeper sentenced to 10 years in prison for R2.5m fraud

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced a bookkeeper to 10 years in prison for fraud.
The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced a bookkeeper to 10 years in prison for fraud.
PHOTO: Chanté Schatz/News24
  • A Pretoria woman has been handed a 10-year sentence for fraud involving R2.5 million.
  • She was found to have paid money intended for suppliers into her own account.
  • She bought cars, went on holiday and bought clothes with the money.

A Pretoria bookkeeper has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and her luxury BMW has been seized and will be sold after she was convicted of 44 counts of fraud amounting to R2.5 million.

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Dianne de Beer, 49, to 10 years' imprisonment on Tuesday for a series of fraudulent transactions between 2016 and 2019.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said De Beer's duties included capturing supplier invoices, loading payments on the online banking facility, and supplier statement reconciliation.

She paid money meant for suppliers into her own bank account.

"With the proceeds of the crime, she bought two vehicles – a BMW for herself and a Mini Cooper for her daughter. The rest of the money was spent on her daughter's holiday in Bali, entertainment, as well as clothing and groceries from large retailers," said Mahanjana.

READ | Court orders immediate arrest of businessman convicted of cyber fraud after no-show

The fraudulent transactions came to light after the suppliers demanded payment. After internal investigations by the company, a case was opened against De Beer.

"She pleaded guilty to all the charges and told the court that she was remorseful for the actions and further asked for a non-custodial sentence. However, the magistrate found that De Beer only pleaded guilty because the State had a strong case against her, and she had no defence for the charges," said Mahanjana.

The prosecutor told the court that De Beer pocketed an average of R72 000 a month for three years and was "motivated by greed".

The BMW would be sold at auction after the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the NPA obtained a confiscation order to the value of R70 000, said Mahanjana.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrimecrime and courtsfraud
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
28% - 1162 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 263 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
6% - 230 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
60% - 2526 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.61
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.03
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.29
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
943.85
+0.8%
Palladium
1,406.06
+1.0%
Gold
1,814.03
+0.0%
Silver
20.09
+0.1%
Brent Crude
83.29
-3.5%
Top 40
71,578
-1.5%
All Share
77,404
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,772
-1.2%
Industrial 25
105,166
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,185
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

6h ago

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo