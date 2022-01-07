Case against 3 men accused of kidnapping little girl outside Mayfair school postponed

The kidnapping case against the three men who allegedly snatched a little girl at gunpoint outside her school in Mayfair last year has been postponed.

Two of the three men appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday after the police located the girl on Tuesday.

Maha Qassim, 11, was kidnapped at gunpoint at EP Baumann Primary School in November while she was waiting at the school gates to be sanitised before entering.

Ayanda Kekana, 50, and Fortune Kambule Ndlovu, 36, who made their second appearance in court on Friday after they were arrested in December, abandoned their bail bid.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they were working with Interpol to extradite a 40-year-old man arrested on New Year's Eve in Mozambique.

News24 previously reported the police found Maha at a house in Devland, Soweto, around midnight and the suspects, who were in the house with her, had evaded arrest.

The case will be back in court in February.

