Case against 4 women charged with Zulu prince's murder postponed in Gauteng High Court

Canny Maphanga
Four women were charged with murdering Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • The case against four women charged with the murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu has been postponed to 25 April.
  • The Zulu prince was found dead at his residence on 6 November 2020.
  • According to court papers, Zulu's cause of death was determined to be consistent with a drug-related death.

The case against four women charged with murdering Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, was postponed in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

The matter was provisionally postponed to 25 April 2022, because the presiding officer was not well.

Tshegofatso Moremane, Gontse Tlhoele, Margaret Koaile and Portia Mmola were expected to appear in court for the trial date to be set. The women are facing charges of murder, theft and possession of drugs.

READ | 5 people arrested for the alleged murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu

Security guards found Zulu's body at his residence in the Graceland residential complex in Northwold, Randburg, on 6 November 2020.

According to the indictment, the accused had joined Zulu, 50, and Nkosi Msimang for drinks at News Café in Randburg. The "party" then moved to the residence in North Riding that Msimang and Zulu had shared.

The indictment read:

On their way to the said residential address, Nkosi Msimang felt dizzy and passed out. The following day Nkosi Msimang regained consciousness and realised that the deceased (Zulu) was dead.

Zulu's cause of death was determined to be consistent with a drug-related death. The State alleges that Zulu and Msimang were drugged by the accused with the intention of robbing them.

"The State will allege that at all relevant times, the accused committed the offence in question in the execution of common purpose.

"The State will further allege that it is unknown when, where, and/or in what manner the said common purpose was formed, but it will be alleged that it existed immediately prior to and for the [duration] of the commission of the said offences," the indictment further read.

The State is expected to call 37 witnesses, including Msimang.


