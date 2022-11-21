Case against 8 Israeli men postponed, media barred from court

The case against eight Israeli men arrested last week during a sting operation was postponed until Thursday.

The trial of eight Israeli men arrested in a sting operation last week was postponed until Thursday.



The men made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They are charged with possessing drugs, unlicenced firearms, stolen property and contravening the Electronic Communications Act.



Linked to the criminal case against the eight men is the extradition of accused number one, Yaniv Yossi Ben Simon, Israel's most wanted suspect, who has been on Interpol's red list since 2015.



The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said the extradition case would be in court on Thursday, and the criminal case would be in court again on 28 November.



She said the two cases would run parallel.

The extradition process will be before the judge to determine if extradition meets the terms of South Africa's treaty with Israel.

Mjonondwane said that, if the court moves that Ben Simon is extraditable, the decision goes to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.



The big decision is whether to extradite the 46-year-old or, if he is found guilty of crimes in South Africa, to have him serve time in South Africa before being extradited.



Mjonondwane said the court would look to the Radovan Krejcír case for guidance.

The Czech crime boss is serving 35 years in a South African prison. He was also sentenced to 15 years in the Czech Republic and that country is still seeking extradition.





On Monday, the court ruled that both cases involving the Israeli men would be heard in camera, with the media barred from proceedings.

Mjonondwane said the State and the defence opposed the media's application to witness the cases.



She said the court made the decision in the interest of safety and because of the "sensitivity" of the information.

As Mjonondwane reported back to the waiting media outside the court, three men, who had been inside the courtroom, took photos of her. She made a joking comment about safety outside the court.



As was the case in Ben Simon's appearance on Friday, a few army personnel and extra police officers were in court to beef up security.

Ben Simon is wanted in Israel for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



During Thursday's arrest, authorities found arms, drugs, stolen property, cash and other paraphernalia associated with drug dealing.



Police also believe the men are involved in a hitman-for-hire operation.