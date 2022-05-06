1h ago

add bookmark

Case against 87 alleged illegal miners postponed

accreditation
Jenni Evans
  • Eighty-seven men arrested after a deadly gun battle in October 2021 returned to court on Friday to face illegal mining, murder, attempted murder and robbery charges. 
  • Six people died in the battle that was triggered when they tried to blow up a shaft entrance that was blocked to prevent the miners' food and water teams from entering. 
  • Hundreds of miners poured out of the shafts, which resulted in the battle between about 100 miners and the authorities.

The 87 men arrested after a bloody battle between alleged illegal miners and police and private security guards in October 2021 have appeared in court again. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said so many people had to fit into the Stilfontein Regional Court on Friday that they were brought in in groups of 20. 

With all but a few men from nearby Lesotho and the rest from Mozambique, the interpreter told each group their case would be postponed to 10 June. They were led away, and the next group was brought before the magistrate.

Mamothame said the topic of the consultation between the lawyers and the 87 men was unclear, but the State was open to a plea bargain for a conviction that equalled the crime. 

READ | Pupil jumps on teacher's back during chaotic classroom brawl in Johannesburg

The men were arrested after a bloody gun battle between hundreds of miners and their support services and a Special Task Force assisted by Hawks Organised Crime Unit in the North West, as well as private security guards on 20 October 2021. 

The attack came after a group forcefully tried to get into shaft 2 in Orkney to take food to alleged illegal miners working underground.

China African Precious Metal owns the shaft.

Initially, it was part of the Anglo American Vaal Reefs shafts 1 to 7 portfolio. They changed hands several times as the dynamics of mine ownership shifted to new ownerships.

China African Precious Metal then bought the Orkney gold operations from Pamodzi. 

During a Mining Indaba in 2019, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said the gold sector lost more than R70 billion per year in revenue through smuggling. 

Suffered

The chrome, coal and diamond sectors were also affected, and he added the surrounding communities suffered due to environmental degradation, health risks, and violence between rival illegal miners.

The death toll in the battles has been steep.      

Fellow miners are known to swaddle dead miners and leave an identifying tag on them to ensure they are taken back to their families in Lesotho for a proper burial.

Economies associated with the mines support them with food and water deliveries, as they work long hours in the mines, sometimes with rudimentary tools.

There have also been reports they may also be part of a gang which protects the interests of their fellow Mosotho in threatening situations.
Read more about illegal mining in South Africa here

- City Press reported on a highly militarised sting which involved helicopters and specialists shimming down ropes to catch illegal chrome miners at the beginning of May. Previous attempts to stop the illegal mining failed because residents of the surrounding community were paid to let the miners know if the police were comiing. Miners sped through closed gates, but helicopters corralled them into position for arrests. The mine used hired professional machinery. 

- Four decomposed bodies were found in a North West mine shaft, and 77 were arrested in April. They outed themselves because they were starving. Sixty are from Lesotho, 13 from Mozambique, and four are Zimbabwean nationals.

- Fifteen bodies were recovered from a mine in Primrose, east of Johannesburg in March. 

In an interview with the Lesotho Times, Lesotho Consul General Selimo Thabane, attributed illegal mining and deaths to economic problems in Lesotho, which led to people travelling to South Africa for a livelihood. 

"Basotho are flocking into South Africa in large numbers in search of greener pastures. It is high time the government comes up with a road map that addresses unemployment," he told the publication.

Meanwhile, the 87 accused will remain in custody because they were found to have entered South Africa illegally. 

The charges they face include six counts of murder; robbery with aggravating circumstances; conspiracy to commit robbery; illegal mining; possession of automatic firearms; attempted murder and contravening the Immigration Act.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcourtsmining
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9965 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4311 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.76
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.91
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.33
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,882.99
+0.3%
Silver
22.34
-0.8%
Palladium
2,050.50
-6.5%
Platinum
966.00
-2.0%
Brent Crude
110.90
+0.7%
Top 40
61,290
-2.6%
All Share
67,978
-2.5%
Resource 10
72,844
-2.8%
Industrial 25
74,632
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,318
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Rhino calf born at Western Cape game reserve, months after mother injured by poachers

14h ago

Rhino calf born at Western Cape game reserve, months after mother injured by poachers
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo