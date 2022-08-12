1h ago

Case against alleged July unrest instigator transferred to KwaZulu-Natal

Zandile Khumalo
Last year’s riots and looting were a clear indication of the revolution that is about to come. (PHOTO: Tebogo Letsie)
The case against a 51-year-old man believed to be one of the instigators of the July unrest was transferred to the Durban Regional Court, where his bail application will be heard.

Mattews Tjontjo appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court in North West on Friday.

Tjontjo faces charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence, and incitement to commit arson.

The spokesperson for the North West National Prosecuting Authority, Henry Mamothame, said Tjontjo was linked to a WhatsApp group that conspired to create instability by looting shops and businesses during the period of 8 to 17 July 2021.

Mattews Tjontjo appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court.

"It resulted in acts of looting and destruction of property, at which huge financial and job losses were registered," said Mamothame.

He added: "There are a number of suspects, who will be arrested in other provinces, and their cases will be transferred to KZN."

Tjontjo will remain in police custody until 17 August, when he will appear in court.

His case will be joined to that of the other accused persons facing similar charges, Mamothame said.


