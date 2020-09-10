1h ago

Case of alleged kidnappers linked to international extremism and kidnapping syndicate postponed

Azarrah Karrim
  • The case involving three men with alleged links to international extremism was postponed to 15 October in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
  • The prosecutor in the case said more investigations needed to be done. 
  • The three are allegedly linked to a number of crimes involving kidnapping and extortion with evidence suggesting they were involved in the Melville shooting on New Year's morning.

The court case of three men with suspected links to an international extremism and kidnapping syndicate has been postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

READ | Alleged kidnappers with 'ties to an extremist syndicate' denied bail

Ricardo Uzair Sasman, Muhammed Waseem Mullah and Lebogang Gift Mamabolo face charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, extortion and possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition, News24 reported.

National police commissioner General Kehla Sitole previously told News24 the men were allegedly linked to an international extremism and kidnapping syndicate.

Their case was postponed to 15 October for more investigations to be conducted, the prosecutor in the case said.

News24 previously reported the three were allegedly linked to the kidnapping a 72-year-old businessman.

The man was allegedly held captive from 2 to 20 July. His captives demanded millions in ransom money and withdrew thousands from his bank account, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

It later emerged the men were also linked to another kidnapping of a businessman in the presence of his wife and sister-in-law on 26 January. 

The three were arrested in Kliprivier, where the police discovered rifles and pistols hidden underground, military training gear, kidnapping video footage and other evidence.

Sitole previously told News24 some of the weapons recovered were identified in videos of the Melville shooting which took place on New Year's morning at Poppy's Restaurant as well as extremism and kidnapping cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ | Firearms of kidnapping, extremism syndicate identified in footage of other crimes

