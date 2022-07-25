Case of Gauteng metro cop arrested in connection with Katlehong tavern shooting not enrolled

A man was arrested on Friday, about two weeks after a deadly shooting at a tavern on the East Rand.

Police and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department confirmed the man is a metro police officer.

What was meant to be his first appearance in court was marred by confusion over whether the case would proceed or not.

The case against an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officer arrested in connection with a deadly Katlehong tavern shooting was not enrolled at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"The person who was arrested for the Katlehong shooting did not appear in court as there is insufficient evidence to enrol the matter.

"As the National Prosecuting Authority, we have taken a decision to give further instruction for the SA Police Service for the type of investigation they must continue doing, but for now there is insufficient evidence and the matter has not been placed on the roll," NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said outside court.

The man was expected to appear in court on Monday, but Mjonondwane added when the docket was brought to court, the NPA decided not to prosecute "at this current juncture".

She said the officer was expected to be released on Monday.

This followed his arrest on Friday.

Mjonondwane added the man had no pending cases against him.

Two people died and four others were injured when armed men entered Mputlane Inn and opened fire on patrons on 8 July.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello told News24 investigations were continuing.

"As the prosecution, we will be guiding the investigation," Mjonondwane said.