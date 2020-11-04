28m ago

Case of man accused of stabbing two homeless people yet again postponed

Alex Mitchley
  • Manus Mothupi is accused of stabbing two homeless people in Tshwane in 2019. 
  • He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, but was never brought to court. 
  • The matter has been ready for trial since August 2019. 

The case of a man accused of stabbing two homeless people in Tshwane has been postponed for a second time after he was not brought to court from prison.

Manus Mothupi was meant to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for a trial date to be arranged, but was never brought by correctional services.

Mothupi, who is still in custody, was not brought to court for the second time because he was previously meant to appear on 6 October, the court heard.

READ | Homeless attacks: Case delayed again, even though investigation was finalised in 2019

News24 reported in January this year that the matter against Mothupi had been postponed for further investigation, despite the fact that the investigation was completed and the matter was trial ready as far back as August 2019.

In August 2019, the court heard that all investigations had been completed and that the case was to be transferred to the Pretoria Regional Court for trial.

Charges

According to the charge sheet, Mothupi faces two separate attempted murder charges.

The first charge stems from the alleged attempted murder of a homeless man, who was stabbed near Magnolia Park on 21 February. It is alleged the accused used a knife to stab the man in the stomach, hand and left knee.

The second attempted murder charge concerns an alleged attack on another homeless man on 3 March, also in Magnolia Park.

Mothupi allegedly stabbed the man in his left arm and chest.

'Fabricated story'

During his bail application in 2019, Mothupi denied the allegations and told the court via an affidavit that the complaints against him were fabricated.

"The complainant created a wrong story against me," Mothupi said.

Mothupi said he intended to plead not guilty and would disclose his version at the trial.

News24 previously reported that Mothupi said he lived in a hostel in Tembisa, but visited Tshwane to look for work.

He became homeless for a period of time because he had no money to return to Tembisa or Limpopo, where his father lives.

Strong case

During the bail application, the investigating officer, who asked not to be identified, told the court the State had a strong case against Mothupi, and that both victims had identified him as their attacker. 

He added that Mothupi was also identified by security guards who had helped one of the victims.

The investigating officer also described the commonality between the two attacks: both victims were homeless men, sleeping alone in a park at night when they were attacked.

While the weapon was not recovered, it was described as a sharp object, most likely a knife of sorts.

READ | Homeless attacks: Accused was homeless himself at the time of the attacks

"He finds them sleeping and attacks them by stabbing them and, when he is satisfied, he starts butchering," the investigating officer claimed.

He elaborated on the term butchering, explaining Mothupi had allegedly cut at the same spot repeatedly in a sawing motion.

The investigating officer said both victims had spent at least two weeks in hospital for their injuries, and that one was partially disabled as a result of the attack.

There was no motive for the attack, he added.

The matter has been postponed to 23 November.

